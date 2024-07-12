Oppo has launched its latest iterations in the camera focused Reno series, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The two smartphones comes with a triple camera setup, OLED display, tons of AI features and start at a price of ₹32,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro price: Oppo Reno 12 is priced at ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Reno 12 Pro is priced at ₹36,999 for the 12GB RAM/256 GB storage variant and ₹40,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Reno 12 will be available from July 25 while the Reno 12 Pro will be available from July 18th onwards. The two smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's online store, and retail outlets.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro specifications: Oppo Reno 12 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. While the Reno 12 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the Reno 12 Pro come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Both Reno 12 and 12 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Reno 12 Pro comes with support for up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of USF 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. Meanwhile, the Reno 12 is limited to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Reno 12 series runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14.1 on top. Oppo is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with these devices.

On the camera front, Reno 12 features a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP GC32E2 sensor shooter for taking selfies and video calls.

Reno 12 Pro also comes with the same Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens but instead of the 2MP macro shooter on the its younger sibling, 12 Pro features a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 50MP Samsung JN5 selfie shooter. Both the phones are capable of recording up to 4k @ 30fps from the rear cameras and the selfie shooter.

Connectivity wise, the Reno 12 series features an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and an IP65 rating which means that the devices are dust proof and can handle some amount of water but not complete submersion.

