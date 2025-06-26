Oppo Reno14 lineup to launch in India featuring 50MP cameras and AI editing: All you need to know

Oppo has announced the upcoming launch of its Reno14 Series in India, scheduled for 3 July 2025. The new smartphones will feature an updated camera system and a range of artificial intelligence-based tools aimed at users who document travel and daily life through photography and video.

Imaging System Includes 3.5x Lossless Zoom and Expanded Field of View The Reno14 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, led by a 50MP main camera that uses an OmniVision OV50E 1.55-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation. The setup includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 116° field of view and a 50MP telephoto camera that supports 3.5x lossless optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, using a JN5 sensor with an 80mm equivalent focal length.

The telephoto camera is designed for long-range shots, with optical zoom intended to preserve image detail and depth. The front-facing camera is a 50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus, used for capturing self-portraits in various lighting conditions.

The standard Reno14 model shares several features with the Pro version, including the telephoto and front-facing cameras, but differs with its use of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Video Recording at 4K HDR and Audio Isolation Features Both front and rear cameras on the Reno14 Pro support 4K HDR video recording at 60fps. Lens switching is possible during recording, which may help with framing continuity during dynamic shooting. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and includes dual electronic image stabilisation.

Audio features include Stage Mode for reducing background noise and AI Voice Enhancer, which is intended to isolate human voices from ambient sound during video recording.

Integrated AI Tools for On-Device Editing The Reno14 Series includes AI Editor 2.0, which enables editing functions within the camera app. AI Recompose offers alternative image compositions using cropping and aspect ratio adjustments. AI Perfect Shot can modify expressions in group photos after capture by using a generative model that references a user’s photo library.

AI Style Transfer allows users to apply visual characteristics from one photo to another. The system also supports converting short videos into still images and can generate professional-style outputs using a super-resolution algorithm.

Flash System and Motion Capture in Low-Light Conditions The new Triple Flash Array uses three LED modules tailored for different lenses. Two high-intensity flashes are used for the main and ultra-wide cameras, while a third, higher-output flash is paired with the telephoto lens to increase brightness at longer distances.

AI Livephoto 2.0 is designed to capture motion more effectively by reducing shutter lag and shortening exposure times. Still frames can be extracted from short clips and saved in a format that preserves HDR information. AI Flash Livephoto adapts flash intensity in real time, depending on scene requirements.

