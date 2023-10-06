Smartphone makers Oppo is all set to launch its latest flip phone in India and has confirmed the launch date of its model – Oppo Find N3 Flip, reported Times of India on 6 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo confirmed that it has started sending out media invites for the 12 October launch of Find N3 Flip.

"Oppo India will unveil its newest foldable, the Find N3 Flip, on October 12 in the country. The handset boasts a flagship-grade processor designed for performance without compromise and backed by technologies that deliver all-day battery life with industry-leading power efficiency and charging speeds that raise the bar in the segment," TOI quoted Oppo as saying.

As per the details, the launch event will be live-streamed on the firm's YouTube Channel at 7 PM IST. The firm has previously launched the Find N3 Flip in China and may bring the same variant to India.

Here are the specifications: Display: The Find N3 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ main display, that boasts a resolution of 1080*2520 pixels. Apart from this, its AMOLED display will offer a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and safeguarded by SCHOTT UTG glass.

Among others, the Find N3 Flip will also feature a 3.26-inch external display, having a resolution of 382*720 pixels, and is backed by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: The new gadget consists of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC chipset, i.e. based on the 2nd generation TSMC 4nm process, and is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, said to be 33 percent faster than previous generation LPDDR5.

Software: This handset will be operating on Android 13 and is enhanced with Oppo's custom ColorOS 13.2.

Camera: Find N3 Flip boasts a Hasselblad-power triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter with a wide f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has 32MP for clear and sharper selfies.

Storage: The smartphone will be available in two variants -- 256 GB and 512GB.

Battery: The new gadget comes with a robust 4,300 mAh battery, supported by a 44W fast charger.

Security: The smartphone will offer a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Price: Not announced as of yet, but as per expectation, it could be priced above ₹90,000, including all upgrades.

