Oppon Reno 11 5G series launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and all you need to know
Oppo has released the Oppo Reno 11 5G series in India, featuring the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. The smartphones come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, triple camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging support.
Oppo has released its Oppo Reno 11 5G series in India featuring the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. The two smartphones were launched in China last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and rumors have been rife about the smartphone making its way in the Indian market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message