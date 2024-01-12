Oppo has released its Oppo Reno 11 5G series in India featuring the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. The two smartphones were launched in China last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and rumors have been rife about the smartphone making its way in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two premium mid-range smartphones feature a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Moreover, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series is run on the company's proprietary ColorOS 14 custom skin based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Moreover, the phones have all the necessary connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a Type-C port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, both the Oppo Reno 11 5G phones feature a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 112° FOV. There is also a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front to meet all the selfie and video call related requirements.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro specifications: The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor paired with an Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz chipset for all the graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone comes with a single variant with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The Reno 11 Pro houses a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno 11 specifications: The Oppo Reno 11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. The Reno 11 houses a bigger 4,700 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo Reno 11 pricing: The Oppo Reno 11 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256 storage variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will be available at a price of ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB.

The two phones will go on sale from January 25 onwards on Flipkart, Oppo store and other retail outlets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!