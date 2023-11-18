Oppo has launched ColorOS 14, which includes a sophisticated Pantanal cross-platform smart system and the state-of-the-art AndesGPT, a self-trained large language model (LLM) aimed at enhancing the user experience across mobile applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent announcement, Oppo emphasized the upgraded functionalities of ColorOS 14, utilizing Pantanal to provide a broader range of versatile services. These encompass inclusive smart travel features, related to hotel reservations, recommendations, and guided tours within China, along with a convenient international travel tool.

AndesGPT, the engine behind Oppo's in-house intelligent assistant, Breeno, has received significant enhancements, as per HT Tech. The improved assistant manages more than 400 commonly used system settings, engaging users in conversations. Moreover, Breeno, powered by AndesGPT, demonstrates exceptional capabilities in AI content generation, schedule management, and other intuitive tasks, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, Oppo outlined AndesGPT's basis on three key technical features: dialogue enhancement, personalization, and collaboration between cloud and device. The model's fundamental capabilities include knowledge, memory, tools, and the creation of creative content.

Leveraging generative AI technology, Pantanal enhances the comprehension of user intentions and context, facilitating intelligent combinations of widespread services and promoting intuitive user interaction. The smartphone brand claimed, "The synergy of Pantanal and AndesGPT promises to deliver a more creative and imaginative experience for Oppo's global user base."

Oppo highlighted its dedication to enhancing the integration of software, hardware, and services, collaborating with 320,000 developers and 750,000 creators. In a simultaneous development, South Korea's Samsung introduced its internally developed generative AI mode, Samsung Gauss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consisting of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image, this cutting-edge system is currently boosting employee productivity and is set to expand across various Samsung product applications, offering new user experiences in the near future.

To recall, Oppo also recently introduced its newest model, the A79 5G in India. This smartphone from Oppo offers a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, durable IP54 rating, 50MP triple-camera setup, MediaTek 6020 SoC, 8GB RAM, and ColorOS 13 on Android 13.

