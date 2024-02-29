Orient ceiling fans are your trusted summer companion: Top 6 picks for your home

Orient ceiling fans are known for their build and quality. Check out the top 6 Orient ceiling fans that you should invest in before the summer wrath begins. This list will take you to classic as well as modern models.

Orient has long been recognized as one of India's leading fan brands, combining tradition with innovation to create ceiling fans that are not only essential home appliances but also symbols of reliability and efficiency. In a country like India, where fans remain in use across all seasons, the significance of having a dependable fan cannot be overstated. Thanks to technological advancements, the humble ceiling fan has evolved significantly, offering consumers a wide array of options tailored to their specific needs and preferences. Among these innovations, remote-controlled ceiling fans stand out for their unparalleled convenience, allowing users to adjust settings without the need to reach for a switch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advent of remote-controlled fans marks a leap towards creating more user-friendly and accessible environments within homes. With just a click, users can control the speed, direction, and even the lighting of their fans, making them a perfect blend of comfort and modernity. Opting for Orient ceiling fans means choosing a brand that's committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Orient's range of ceiling fans, including those with remote controls, are designed to cater to diverse aesthetic tastes and functional requirements, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to beat the heat with ease and style.

1. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Apex-FX stands out as a powerful and efficient ceiling fan, perfect for any room in your home. Its 1200mm BEE Star Rating ensures energy efficiency, while the strong motor delivers outstanding performance with an impressive air delivery of 210 CMM at a speed of 350 RPM. The fan's compact design and long-lasting finish guarantee durability, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of style and functionality. With a 2-year warranty, this ceiling fan promises reliability and satisfaction.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan: Sweep: 1200mm

Power: 60 Watts

RPM: 350

Air Delivery: 210 CMM

Material: Metal

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with BEE Star Rating May be considered basic by some users Strong and powerful performance

2. Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote

Orient Electric's I Tome Remote ceiling fan is a marvel of modern engineering, blending energy savings with advanced features. As a BEE 5-star rated fan, it consumes only 26W at peak speed, significantly lowering electricity costs. Its BLDC motor ensures longevity and silent operation, enhancing comfort. The convenience of a smart remote, offering features like timer settings and boost mode, adds to its appeal. Capable of running twice as long on an inverter, this fan is ideal for areas with frequent power outages, providing consistent performance without interruption.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote: Sweep: 1200 mm

Power: 26 Watts

RPM: 370

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Significant energy savings Advanced features may require a learning curve Silent operation with BLDC motor

3. Orient Electric Wendy

Orient Electric Wendy is a decorative ceiling fan that combines high speed and superior air delivery to keep your space cool and comfortable. Operating at 320 RPM and delivering 230 CMM of air, it ensures efficient ventilation. The fan's durable motor and double ball bearing technology provide smooth performance. Its rust-proof design and metallic finish not only make it easy to clean, but also add a touch of elegance to any room. Available in multiple colours, Wendy allows customization to match your decor, all backed by a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wendy: Sweep: 1200mm

RPM: 320

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Material: Aluminium blades with lacquer coating

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High speed and superior air delivery Metallic finish may not suit all preferences Rust-proof design and easy maintenance

4. Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan for Home

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet sets a new benchmark for ceiling fans with its noiseless operation and premium design. Its 18-pole strong copper motor ensures both longevity and quiet performance, making it ideal for any room in your home. Operating at a high speed of 310 RPM and delivering an air flow of 240 CMM, it covers a wide area efficiently. The Orient ceiling fan's unique aerodynamic blades and rust-proof design not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also improve air delivery, ensuring your comfort on hot days.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan: Motor: 18-pole copper motor

Speed: 310 RPM

Air Delivery: 240 CMM

Design: Aerodynamic blades, Rust Proof

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Noiseless operation enhances comfort May be priced higher due to premium features High air delivery with efficient coverage

5. Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim

Orient Electric's Aeroslim fan redefines innovation with its IoT-enabled features and energy-efficient design. Its super-efficient inverter motor saves up to 40% more energy than regular fans, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The Aeroslim's noiseless operation, coupled with a remote and mobile app control, offers unparalleled convenience, allowing you to adjust settings without getting up. Its compatibility with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant means you can control the fan using voice commands, adding a layer of modern sophistication to your home.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim: Motor: Inverter technology

Smart Features: IoT, Remote & Mobile App, Compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant

Design: Noiseless operation, Underlight

Energy Efficiency: Saves up to 40% energy

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart features with IoT and voice control Initial setup may require tech-savviness Energy-efficient with significant savings

6. Orient Electric Gratia Antidust High-Speed Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Gratia Antidust ceiling fan combines functionality with style, offering a high-speed performance that doesn't compromise on aesthetics. Its innovative anti-dust technology significantly reduces the accumulation of dust, making cleaning a breeze and maintaining its elegant appearance. With a speed of 370 RPM and an air delivery of 215 CMM, it ensures your space remains cool and well-ventilated. The Orient Ceiling fan's unique lacquered finish and designer trims make it a decorative addition to any room, while its durable construction promises long-lasting reliability.

Specifications of Orient Electric Gratia Antidust: Speed: 370 RPM

Air Delivery: 215 CMM

Features: Anti-dust technology, Lacquered finish

Design: Aluminium blades, Designer trims

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Anti-dust technology for easy maintenance Design may not appeal to all tastes High-speed performance ensures effective cooling

Best 3 features for you

Product Name AIR DELIVERY (CMM) DESIGN SPECIAL FEATURES Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan 210 Compact, Long Lasting BEE Star Rated, Strong and Powerful Motor Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote 220 BLDC ceiling fan BEE 5-star rated, consumes 26W, Remote Controlled Orient Electric Wendy 230 Designer Decorative Corrosion-resistant, Multiple Color Options Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium 240 Aerodynamic blades, Slim Design 18 Pole Strong Copper Motor, Rust Proof Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim 260 Noiseless, Smart Fan with IoT Energy Efficient BLDC Motor, Compatible with Smart Assistants Orient Electric Gratia Antidust 215 High-Speed, Decorative Anti-Dust Technology, Lacquered Finish

Best value for money The Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote stands out for its exceptional value, offering significant energy savings with its BEE 5-star rating and only 26W power consumption at the highest speed. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency and silent operation, complemented by the convenience of remote control. This ceiling fan is an investment that pays off, combining performance, savings, and ease of use.

Best overall product The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is the best overall product for its outstanding blend of performance, energy efficiency, and durability. With a BEE star rating, it delivers strong air circulation at 210 CMM, ensuring your space remains cool and comfortable. The compact design and powerful motor make it a reliable choice for any home, backed by a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

How to find the best Orient ceiling fans? Evaluate Air Delivery: Look for fans with high air delivery (CMM) for effective cooling.

Consider Design: Choose a design that complements your room's aesthetics.

Assess Special Features: Options like BLDC motors, remote control, and energy efficiency can enhance convenience and savings.

Check for Ratings and Reviews: Ratings and customer reviews can provide insights into performance and reliability.

Warranty: Ensure the fan comes with a solid warranty for long-term satisfaction.

FAQs Question : Can Orient ceiling fans be installed outdoors? Ans : Some models are designed for indoor use only. Check product specifications for outdoor suitability. Question : Are Orient ceiling fans energy efficient? Ans : Yes, models like the I Tome Remote are BEE 5-star rated for energy efficiency. Question : Do all Orient ceiling fans come with a remote control? Ans : Not all, but models like the I Tome Remote and Aeroslim include remote controls for convenience. Question : Can I control an Orient smart fan with my smartphone? Ans : Yes, the Orient Aeroslim can be controlled via a mobile app and is compatible with smart home assistants. Question : How often should I clean my Orient ceiling fan? Ans : Regular cleaning is recommended every 2-3 months to maintain optimal performance and appearance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!