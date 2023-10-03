Orpat heaters ensure you sleep well on chilly night: Top 8 picks of October 23

As the calendar flips towards the end of September, it's time to think about the approaching winter season. The nip in the air reminds us that chilly nights are on the horizon. To combat the cold, room heaters become essential. These compact devices have a singular purpose - to provide warmth and comfort during the cold months. Room heaters, unlike blowers, are designed to keep you warm without the need to bundle up in layers of clothing. They efficiently heat up enclosed spaces, making your living areas cosy and pleasant. There are various types of room heaters , such as oil-filled radiators, convection heaters, fan heaters, and infrared heaters, each offering its unique advantages.

One brand that has been a trusted companion for countless Indian households when it comes to room heaters is Orpat. With a legacy spanning several decades, Orpat has established itself as a household name, catering to people from various income groups and backgrounds. Known for its durable and dependable appliances, Orpat has gained the trust of millions across the nation. Their range of room heaters is designed to suit the diverse needs of customers, providing warmth and comfort during the winter season. Whether you're a bachelor living alone, a family in a cosy home, or a professional in a spacious office, Orpat has the perfect heating solution for you.

In this article, we will explore the world of Orpat room heaters and delve into their range of offerings. Orpat's heaters are known for their reliability and ease of use, making them an ideal addition to your home or workplace. As we prepare for the upcoming winter season, having a trustworthy room heater like Orpat can ensure that you sleep well on chilly nights and wake up refreshed to embrace each new day.

Join us as we discover the top 8 picks of Orpat room heaters for September 2023, designed to keep you warm and cosy throughout the winter months.

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt fan heater is a reliable spot heating solution designed for small to medium-sized rooms, providing warmth in areas of up to 250 sq ft. Featuring a 100% pure copper wire motor, this Orpat room heater ensures longevity and efficient performance. It offers two heat settings of 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to customize the warmth according to your preference. The safety mesh grill and cool-touch body enhance safety during operation. With a non-sagging, stitching-type heating element, safety cut-off, and overheat protection, this heater prioritizes your safety. However, it can be a bit noisy due to the fan. It's a practical choice for cosying up smaller spaces.

Specifications:

Power: 2000 watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Body Material: Plastic, Metal

Plug Type: 15A

Heating Element: Non-sagging, stitching type

Safety Features: Safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, safety cut-off, overheat protection

Heat Settings: 1000 watts, 2000 watts

Pros Cons Efficient spot heating for small to medium rooms Generates some noise due to the fan Long-lasting copper wire motor Requires a 15A plug, not suitable for standard 5 or 6A sockets Safety features like safety mesh grill and overheat protection Plastic body may not be as durable as metal alternatives Two heat settings for customized comfort

2. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt fan heater is a reliable choice for spot heating, suitable for small to medium-sized rooms up to 250 sq ft. Its 100% pure copper wire motor ensures a longer lifespan. This heater offers two heat settings, 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to control the temperature to your comfort. It also functions as a fan, adding versatility to its use. Safety features like the safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, thermal cut-off, and overheat protection prioritize your safety. While it efficiently warms your space, it does generate some noise due to the fan, which is a minor drawback.

Specifications:

Power: 2000 watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Element: Non-sagging, stitching type

Safety Features: Safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, thermal cut-off, overheat protection, touch sensor

Heat Settings: 1000 watts, 2000 watts

Variable thermostat setting for temperature control

Can be used as a fan

Pros Cons Suitable for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms Generates noise due to the fan during operation Long-lasting copper wire motor Variable thermostat for precise temperature control Functions as a fan for added versatility

3. Orpat Smart Climate Control Element Heater Room Heater

The Orpat Smart Climate Control Element heater is a reliable and efficient room heater designed for home use. Its convection heating method ensures even distribution of warmth, making it suitable for various rooms, including living rooms and bedrooms. This floor-mounted heater offers convenience and flexibility in placement. While the product boasts a user-friendly design and effective heating capabilities, it's important to note that specific specifications and detailed features are not provided. Therefore, potential buyers may find it challenging to make an informed decision without more information.

Specifications:

Heating Method : Convection

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Mounting Type: FloorMount

Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom

Heating Coverage: ‎250 square_feet

Burner type: Radiant

Pros Cons Convection heating method for even warmth distribution Limited information provided for potential buyers Suitable for use in living rooms and bedrooms

4. Orpat OEH-1250 2000 Watts Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1250 2000 Watts fan heater is a dependable heating solution, ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. With a heat output of 2000 watts and two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), it quickly warms up your space. The safety features include a thermal cut-off for added protection and a fuse that melts in case of voltage fluctuations, preventing any mishaps. The heater features a non-sagging, long-lasting heating element and a 100 percent pure copper wire motor for durability. While it may produce some noise due to the fan, its cool-touch body and safety mechanisms make it a reliable choice for keeping your room warm.

Specifications:

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 1684 grams

Material Type: Plastic

Pros Cons Quick heating with two heat settings Produces some noise due to the fan Safety features include thermal cut-off and voltage fluctuation protection Requires a 15A plug, which may necessitate an adapter for standard sockets Durable heating element and copper wire motor Cool-touch body for added safety

5. Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater

The Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater (OHH-1200) in Truly Grey offers efficient heating for spaces up to 250 square feet. With three heat settings (400W, 800W, 1200W), this heater provides customizable warmth to suit your comfort level. Its 3-bar halogen design, combined with a 60-degree rotating base, ensures even heat distribution throughout the room. The heater's modern and sturdy design, along with a safety mesh grill, adds a touch of elegance while ensuring safety. Its portability and convenient handle make it easy to move from one room to another. Additionally, it features a safety tip-over switch for added protection.

Specifications:

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: Truly Grey

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Heating Method: Convection

Heat Output: 1200 Watts

Heating Coverage: 250 square feet

Pros Cons Three heat settings for customized warmth Limited heating coverage suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Rotating base for even heat distribution Modern and sturdy design with a safety mesh grill Portable and easy to move with a convenient handle Safety tip-over switch for added protection

6. Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater

The Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC heater is designed for spot heating and can effectively warm rooms up to 250 sq ft in size. It offers two heat settings - 1200 watts and 1800 watts, providing flexibility in heating output. The PTC ceramic heating element ensures quick and efficient heating, while safety features like overheat auto cut-off protection and a safety tip-over switch offer peace of mind. The heater also boasts wide-angle auto oscillation for even heat distribution and a variable thermostat setting for temperature control. Its portability, with a handle for easy transport, makes it a versatile heating solution for your space.

Specifications:

Power: 1800 watts

Operating voltage: 230 volts

Meant for spot heating

PTC ceramic heating element

Wide-angle auto oscillation function

Variable thermostat setting

Safety mesh grill

Wide-angle heat transmission

Pros Cons Two heat settings for customizable warmth Limited to spot heating and suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Quick and efficient heating with a PTC ceramic element Safety features including overheat protection and tip-over switch Wide-angle oscillation for even heat distribution Portable and easy to carry with a handle

7. Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater

The Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater stands out with its noiseless operation, making it an excellent choice for a peaceful heating experience. With four heat settings ranging from 550W to 2200W, it provides versatility in maintaining your preferred temperature. The advanced quartz heater tube offers efficient and quick heating, while the variable thermostat setting enables precise temperature control. This heater boasts a rust-proof, long-life metal body for durability, and its safety features include a tip-over switch and a protective metal grill. The ergonomic design and handle make it easily portable, offering warmth where you need it.

Specifications:

4 heat settings (550W, 1100W, 1650W, 2200W)

Advanced quartz heater tube

Rust-proof metal body

Variable thermostat setting

High-quality quartz tube heating element

Safety tip-over switch

Portable with handle

Noiseless operation

Pros Cons Noiseless operation ensures a peaceful environment Limited to spot heating and suitable for smaller spaces Multiple heat settings for temperature customization Efficient and quick heating with advanced quartz tube Durable, rust-proof metal body Safety features like tip-over switch and metal grill

8. Orpat Climate Convector Heaters

The Orpat Climate Convector Heaters boast an international ergonomic design, ensuring both style and functionality. With two heat settings (1250W & 2500W), these heaters provide flexibility in maintaining your desired temperature. The non-sagging stitched-type long-life heating element guarantees durability, while overheat auto cut-off and thermal cut-off features enhance safety. The safety mesh grill and power ON indicator add to the user-friendly design. These heaters are highly portable, featuring a handle and a dumping switch for tilt protection. Additionally, they offer variable thermostat settings for precise temperature control and can be used as fans, thanks to their 100% pure copper wire motor.

Specifications:

2 heat settings (1250W & 2500W)

Non-sagging stitched-type long-life heating element

Overheat auto cut-off and thermal cut-off

Safety mesh grill and power ON indicator

Portable with handle and dumping switch

Variable thermostat setting

Can be used as a fan

100% pure copper wire motor

Pros Cons Ergonomic and stylish international design Limited to spot heating and ideal for smaller spaces Two heat settings for temperature versatility Durable, long-life heating element Safety features include overheat and thermal cut-off User-friendly design with a handle and dumping switch Precise temperature control with variable thermostat

Best 3 features of Orpat room heater for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Ideal for spot heating Safety mesh grill 100% pure copper wire motor Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater Variable thermostat setting Safety tip-over switch Non-sagging, long-life heating element Orpat Smart Climate Control Element Heater Modern design Multiple heat settings Safety mesh grill Orpat OEH-1250 2000 Watts Fan Heater Ideal for small/medium rooms Overheat auto cut-off protection 100% pure copper wire motor Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater 3 heat settings 60-degree rotating base Safety mesh grill Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater Auto-revolving heater Wide-angle auto oscillation function Variable thermostat setting Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater 4 heat settings Rust-proof metal body Safety tip-over switch Orpat Climate Convector Heaters 2 heat settings Non-sagging, long-life heating element Dumping switch for tilt protection

Best value for money

Among the Orpat room heaters, the Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater stands out as the best value for money. It offers spot heating, a safety mesh grill for added protection, and a 100% pure copper wire motor. This heater combines affordability with essential features, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget who need reliable heating in specific areas. Its efficient heating element ensures you stay warm without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater takes the crown as the best overall product. With features like auto-revolving heating, wide-angle oscillation, and a variable thermostat setting, it offers a comprehensive heating solution. This heater's efficiency, safety, and convenience make it suitable for various room sizes and heating needs.

How to find the right Orpat room heater?

To select the right Orpat room heater, consider your specific heating needs and room size. For small rooms, models like the Orpat OEH-1220 or Orpat OEH-1250 with spot heating are suitable. If you need more advanced features, such as auto-revolving heating and wider oscillation, opt for the Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater.

For medium-sized spaces, the Orpat OEH-1260 provides flexibility with variable thermostat settings and safety features. The Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater offers advanced temperature control with multiple heat settings.

If you desire a portable and convenient option, the Orpat Smart Climate Control Element Heater is a modern choice with various heat settings. Additionally, the Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater offers three heat settings and a rotating base for wider heat distribution.

FAQs

Question : Are Orpat room heaters energy-efficient?

Ans : Orpat room heaters come with different power ratings and settings, so their energy efficiency can vary. To save energy, choose a heater with lower wattage for smaller rooms and ensure it has features like a thermostat to control temperature.

Question : Are Orpat room heaters safe to use overnight?

Ans : Orpat room heaters typically have safety features such as tip-over switches and overheat protection. While it's generally safe to use them overnight, it's recommended to follow the manufacturer's instructions and maintain proper ventilation in the room.

Question : Can Orpat room heaters be used in the bathroom?

Ans : It's essential to choose a room heater specifically designed for bathroom use if you intend to use it in this area. Not all Orpat room heaters are suitable for bathroom use due to safety concerns.

Question : How do I clean and maintain my Orpat room heater?

Ans : To clean your Orpat room heater, turn it off and unplug it, then use a soft brush or cloth to remove dust and debris from the grill and heating element. Periodically check the power cord and plug for any damage. Refer to the user manual for specific maintenance instructions.

Question : Can I use an extension cord with Orpat room heaters?

Ans : Orpat advises against using standard 5 or 6A sockets with their heaters. While you can use an extension cord, it should have a higher amperage rating (15A) to handle the heater's power load safely. However, it's best to plug the heater directly into a 15A socket to avoid potential hazards associated with prolonged extension cord use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!