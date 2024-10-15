Confused about which smart TV to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Don't worry, our expert recommendations are here to help! With so many options offering different features, from 4K resolution and OLED displays to smart connectivity and voice controls, it can feel overwhelming. But we’ve simplified the choices to ensure you find the perfect smart TV for your home. We’ll guide you through the best deals and top models available. This sale is the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup, so let’s make sure you get the best value for your money!

Smart TVs under ₹30,000 for the budget shoppersSmart TVs under ₹30,000 are a great option for budget-conscious shoppers. While most models in this range are typically 32 inches, they still offer good value for everyday entertainment needs. You may not get the ultra-crisp, spellbinding picture quality found in higher-end models, but you can expect decent HD or Full HD resolution and essential smart features like streaming apps and voice control. For those looking for functionality without breaking the bank, these TVs are worth considering.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bumper Deals on Samsung TVs more than 60% off!

Invest in a smart TV under ₹ 40,000 and upgrade your viewing experience

Smart TVs under ₹40,000 strike a balance between affordability and enhanced features. In this range, you’ll typically find models around 40-43 inches, but the lucky ones can also get a deal on 50-inch TVs, offering better screen resolution, often Full HD or 4K, for a more immersive viewing experience. These TVs are perfect for budget shoppers who want a larger display and improved picture quality. Expect smart features like built-in streaming apps, voice control, and multiple connectivity options, making them a great value for the price.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on! Buy best TVs for all budgets from top brands like Sony, Samsung: Over 65% off

Amazon sale 2024

Expect more features and performance from smart TVs under ₹ 50,000

Smart TVs under ₹50,000 offer an impressive upgrade in terms of picture quality, sound, and smart features. In this range, you can expect larger screens—typically 43 to 55 inches—with 4K resolution, delivering sharper and more vibrant visuals. These models often include better sound systems with enhanced bass and clarity. Additionally, you'll enjoy more smart features like voice assistants, advanced operating systems, and seamless connectivity options like Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports, and screen mirroring for a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG & projectors at over 65% off

Add value to your viewing with smart TVs under ₹ 60,000

Smart TVs under ₹60,000 deliver a premium viewing experience with even more advanced features. In this price range, you'll find larger screens, typically 50 to 65 inches, with 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, offering stunning clarity and vibrant colours. The sound systems are more powerful, often featuring Dolby Audio for immersive sound. These TVs also come with enhanced smart features such as AI-based picture optimization, hands-free voice control, and more connectivity options, making them a great choice for tech-savvy users seeking high-end entertainment.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Savings up to 65% on TV from brands like Sony, LG and more

Go all out with smart TVs above ₹ 60,000

Smart TVs above ₹60,000 offer the pinnacle of home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 75 to 85 inches, these TVs are perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home. Expect 8K resolution for crystal-clear visuals, high refresh rates for smoother motion, and stunning OLED displays with deep blacks and vibrant colours. These premium models also include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for exceptional picture and sound quality, along with multiple smart features like advanced voice control, AI-driven picture enhancement, and seamless connectivity. They’re a top choice for those seeking luxury and cutting-edge technology in their viewing experience.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival jaw dropping prices on TVs, starting from ₹11,990: Best options from Sony, LG, and Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals LIVE for all: Get up to 65% on best TVs from top TV brands like Sony and Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 75% off on the best TVs, ACs, refrigerators and more from LG, Samsung and others

Amazon Sale 2024: October 8 deals unlocked, get up to 75% off on the best laptops, TVs, washing machines and more

FAQs

Question : What size of TV should I buy?

Ans : It depends on your room size and viewing distance. For smaller spaces, a 32 to 43-inch TV is ideal, while larger rooms can accommodate TVs from 50 to 85 inches.

Question : Is 4K better than Full HD?

Ans : Yes, 4K offers four times the resolution of Full HD, providing sharper images and more detailed content, especially on larger screens.

Question : What is the difference between LED and OLED?

Ans : OLED offers better picture quality, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colors compared to traditional LED TVs. It’s ideal for premium viewing experiences.

Question : Do smart TVs come with voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, most smart TVs support voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Question : What’s the refresh rate, and why is it important?

Ans : The refresh rate (measured in Hz) indicates how many times the screen refreshes per second. Higher refresh rates (like 120Hz or more) provide smoother motion, especially for gaming or fast-paced sports.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.