Smart TVs under ₹50,000 offer an impressive upgrade in terms of picture quality, sound, and smart features. In this range, you can expect larger screens—typically 43 to 55 inches—with 4K resolution, delivering sharper and more vibrant visuals. These models often include better sound systems with enhanced bass and clarity. Additionally, you'll enjoy more smart features like voice assistants, advanced operating systems, and seamless connectivity options like Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports, and screen mirroring for a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Smart TVs under ₹60,000 deliver a premium viewing experience with even more advanced features. In this price range, you'll find larger screens, typically 50 to 65 inches, with 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, offering stunning clarity and vibrant colours. The sound systems are more powerful, often featuring Dolby Audio for immersive sound. These TVs also come with enhanced smart features such as AI-based picture optimization, hands-free voice control, and more connectivity options, making them a great choice for tech-savvy users seeking high-end entertainment.

Smart TVs above ₹60,000 offer the pinnacle of home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 75 to 85 inches, these TVs are perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home. Expect 8K resolution for crystal-clear visuals, high refresh rates for smoother motion, and stunning OLED displays with deep blacks and vibrant colours. These premium models also include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for exceptional picture and sound quality, along with multiple smart features like advanced voice control, AI-driven picture enhancement, and seamless connectivity. They’re a top choice for those seeking luxury and cutting-edge technology in their viewing experience.

FAQs

Question : What size of TV should I buy?

Ans : It depends on your room size and viewing distance. For smaller spaces, a 32 to 43-inch TV is ideal, while larger rooms can accommodate TVs from 50 to 85 inches.

Question : Is 4K better than Full HD?

Ans : Yes, 4K offers four times the resolution of Full HD, providing sharper images and more detailed content, especially on larger screens.

Question : What is the difference between LED and OLED?

Ans : OLED offers better picture quality, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colors compared to traditional LED TVs. It’s ideal for premium viewing experiences.

Question : Do smart TVs come with voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, most smart TVs support voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Question : What’s the refresh rate, and why is it important?

Ans : The refresh rate (measured in Hz) indicates how many times the screen refreshes per second. Higher refresh rates (like 120Hz or more) provide smoother motion, especially for gaming or fast-paced sports.