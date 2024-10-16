Time to do away with your traditional appliances and bring home these smart kitchen and home appliances that are way smarter than you think.

AI has taken the world by storm and there is no way we can escape from it. From vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances, anything and everything that quickens our work without much effort is loved wholeheartedly. On similar lines, there are smart appliances that you might have not heard of but are definitely worth giving a try. And here we are, giving you a list of 10 such products that would not only fasten your task, but would do that effortlessly and efficiently.

And if you thought, we are talking about Alexa or robotic vacuum cleaners, you’re still a couple of months behind. As appliances have advanced way ahead of them. There are home and kitchen appliances that will not only ease your task but also minimise your efforts to the lowest possible.

So, read on and have a look at all these smart appliances and give your home a smarter touch.

Wonderchef Chef Magic is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to simplify your cooking process. With its multiple cooking modes, it can help you prepare a variety of meals, from rice to curries, all in one pot. Its sleek, compact design fits easily in any kitchen, while the advanced heating technology ensures even cooking. The non-stick coating makes cleaning easy, and the digital display offers convenient control for effortless meal prep.

Specifications of Wonderchef Chef Magic: Capacity: 5L

Power: 900W

Cooking Modes: 5 (Rice, Steam, Sauté, Slow Cook, Warm)

Material: Stainless steel body, non-stick coated pot

Control Panel: Digital with LED display

Safety: Auto shut-off, cool-touch handles

Warranty: 1 year

The Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser is an automated machine that simplifies baby formula preparation. With customizable settings, it can mix formula powder and water to the perfect consistency and temperature in seconds. This hands-free solution ensures hassle-free feedings anytime, reducing guesswork and manual mixing. Its sleek design fits well in any nursery or kitchen, making it ideal for busy parents.

Specifications of Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser Machine: Formula Capacity: Up to 20 bottles

Water Tank: 50 oz removable

Adjustable Temperature: 3 settings

Powder settings: Adjustable for different formula brands

User Interface: LCD control panel

Cleaning: Removable and dishwasher-safe parts

Warranty: 1 year

The Baby Brezza Bottle Washer is an all-in-one solution for busy parents who need a quick and effective way to clean baby bottles. It uses high-temperature water jets and steam to ensure bottles, pacifiers, and pump parts are thoroughly washed and sanitized. The dishwasher-safe racks make it easy to load and unload bottles, while the compact design saves counter space. Perfect for providing peace of mind with every bottle.

Specifications of Baby Brezza Bottle Washer: Capacity: Holds up to 6 bottles

Cleaning Modes: Wash, rinse, steam sanitize, and dry

Cycle Time: 30-45 minutes

Material: BPA-free plastic

Dimensions: 15 x 13 x 12 inches

Energy Consumption: 900W

Warranty: 1 year

The Baby Brezza Sterilizer and Dryer provides parents with a simple, efficient way to keep baby bottles, pacifiers, and other accessories sterile and dry. Using natural steam, it kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria, and the built-in drying feature ensures items are ready to use immediately. With a spacious design that can hold up to 6 bottles, this device is perfect for ensuring safe, hygienic feedings.

Specifications of Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer: Capacity: 6 bottles and accessories

Sterilization Time: 8 minutes

Drying Time: Adjustable (30, 45, or 60 minutes)

Power: 550W

Material: BPA-free plastic

Control Panel: One-touch operation

Warranty: 1 year

The EVOCHEF EC Flip Automatic Dosa Maker is an innovative kitchen appliance designed to effortlessly make perfect dosas in minutes. With its automatic batter spreading and cooking mechanism, the dosa maker ensures consistency every time. Its non-stick surface prevents sticking, making cleanup easy. The compact and user-friendly design makes it perfect for homes looking to enjoy fresh, crispy dosas without the hassle of traditional methods.

Specifications of EVOCHEF EC Flip Automatic Dosa Maker: Power: 1000W

Cooking Surface: Non-stick, 10-inch diameter

Cooking Modes: Automatic flipping and temperature control

Material: Food-grade aluminum

Timer: Built-in timer with auto shut-off

Safety: Cool-touch handles, overheat protection

Warranty: 1 year

The Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine is a smart home bar system that enables you to make premium cocktails at the touch of a button. Simply insert a cocktail capsule, select your preferred strength, and let the machine mix the perfect drink. This sleek machine is designed for cocktail enthusiasts who want convenience without compromising on quality, making it a must-have for home bars.

Specifications of Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine: Drink Capacity: Single-serve

Capsules: Compatible with Bartesian cocktail capsules

Strength Options: 4 settings (mocktail, light, regular, strong)

Power: 1100W

Interface: LCD touch screen

Water Tank: 55 oz

Warranty: 1 year

The Kilig S01 Countertop Ice Cube Maker Machine delivers fresh ice in minutes, perfect for parties, home use, or outdoor activities. Compact yet powerful, it produces up to 26 lbs of ice per day and features two ice cube size options. Its intuitive control panel and quiet operation make it a convenient addition to any kitchen or bar. This machine ensures you never run out of ice when you need it.

Specifications of Kilig S01 Countertop Ice Cube Maker Machine: Ice Production: 26 lbs per day

Ice Cycle Time: 6–8 minutes per batch

Ice Cube Sizes: 2 (small, large)

Water Tank Capacity: 2.2 litres

Noise Level: 40 dB

Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 13 inches

Warranty: 1 year

The CUISINART Conair ICE-21 is a compact, easy-to-use frozen yogurt and ice cream maker that lets you create delicious frozen desserts in just 20 minutes. The large 1.5-quart capacity ensures plenty of servings, while the powerful motor and double-insulated freezer bowl guarantee smooth, creamy results. With a simple on/off switch and a classic design, it's perfect for homemade ice cream lovers.

Specifications of CUISINART Conair ICE-21 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream Maker: Capacity: 1.5 quarts

Motor: 200W

Freezer Bowl: Double-insulated, removable

Operation Time: 20 minutes

Material: BPA-free plastic, aluminium

Control: Single on/off switch

Warranty: 3 years

The Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Bread Maker Machine takes the hassle out of baking fresh bread at home. With 19 pre-programmed settings, it can bake various types of bread, dough, and even cakes. The programmable timer allows you to wake up to the smell of freshly baked bread, while the non-stick pan ensures easy clean-up. It's the perfect companion for busy families who love homemade bread.

Specifications of Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Programmable Bread Maker Machine: Capacity: 2 lb loaf

Programs: 19 pre-programmed settings

Timer: 15-hour delay

Power: 600W

Display: Digital LCD

Accessories: Non-stick baking pan, kneading blade

Warranty: 1 year

The Braun IPL 5152 Hair Removal System provides long-lasting hair reduction using advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology. Designed for at-home use, it delivers safe and effective treatments in just a few minutes. Its SensoAdapt™ technology automatically adjusts the light intensity for optimal results on different skin tones. The compact, ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, making it ideal for full-body treatments.

Specifications of Braun IPL 5152 Long-lasting Hair Removal System: Light Pulses: 400,000 flashes

Treatment Time: Full body in under 20 minutes

Modes: Normal, gentle, extra gentle

Skin Tone Sensor: SensoAdapt™ technology

Power: Corded

Safety: UV filter, skin contact sensors

Warranty: 2 years

FAQs Question : What are smart appliances? Ans : Smart appliances are home devices that connect to the internet or a network, enabling remote control, automation, and communication with other devices. They often include features like voice control, smartphone app integration, energy efficiency, and self-monitoring. Question : How do smart appliances work? Ans : Smart appliances use Wi-Fi or other wireless technologies (like Bluetooth or Zigbee) to connect to your home network. You can control them via apps on your smartphone, voice commands using assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, or through automation routines. They may also use AI to optimize performance based on your habits. Question : Can I control smart appliances with voice commands? Ans : Yes, many smart appliances integrate with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri, allowing you to control them through voice commands. Question : Are smart appliances secure? Ans : Smart appliances can be vulnerable to security risks like hacking if not properly secured. It’s recommended to: 1. Use strong, unique passwords. 2. Keep devices and apps updated. 3. Enable two-factor authentication where available. 4. Set up a separate network for smart home devices. Question : Do smart appliances save energy? Ans : Yes, most smart appliances are designed to improve energy efficiency by learning your usage patterns and adjusting their operation (e.g., turning off lights when not needed, optimizing wash cycles). Many are ENERGY STAR certified.