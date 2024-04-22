From streaming music to working out without any tangling wires, wireless earphones are the perfect way to do it all with ease. Find our top picks right here.

The best wireless earphones are now available in multiple brands with multiple variants. This becomes a very tedious task to analyse which one will be the best for you. There are so many options to choose from, with different brands and features, so you can find the right wireless earphones for you, no matter what your needs or budget are. Whether you want them for jogging, joining meetings without cords, or playing video games wirelessly, there's something out there for everyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wireless earphones are perfect for anyone who wants to cut down the hassle of tangled wires and also have the convenience of switching between multiple devices without the need to remove the wire from one jack and plug into another. You can easily switch from your mobile phone to your computer and so on throughout the day with ease. They also make great travel companions for listening to music and answering phone calls without the need to remove your mobile phones from the safety of your pockets and bags.

We've picked out some of the best Bluetooth earphones available, and we've organized them based on ratings, features, prices, and more to make it easier for you to find the perfect ones.

Looking for the perfect in-ear earbuds that offer comfort and great sound quality for your daily activities? Then the boAt Airdopes 141 is the perfect pick for you. With Bluetooth 5.1, you can enjoy seamless connectivity for up to 42 hours, including 6 hours of continuous playtime on the go. Are you a serious gamer? Then activate BEAST mode for real-time audio and low latency. Engage in crystal-clear voice calls with built-in mics and ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation. Dive into the signature boAt sound for an unforgettable auditory journey. Need a quick charge? ASAP Charge gives you 75 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes. Plus, with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, these earbuds are built to last. Instantly connect and enjoy

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 255 Max in Ear Earphones: Colour: Cider Cyan Quick charge: 1.25 hrs in 5 mins Earphone type: Bluetooth in-ear earbuds Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 42 hours of total playtime No active noise cancellation Quick charge feature Limited colour options

Looking for the best wireless earphones from a brand that is worthy of its name with great sound quality and build? Then a set of Marshal on-ear headphones could be the answer for you. Designed for comfort, its ergonomic build ensures that every hour feels as enjoyable as the first. Experience enhanced durability with re-engineered features like new ear cushions, 3D hinges, and a straight-fit headband with reinforced rubber dampers. You can easily charge with wireless charging capabilities making it very easy to use on the go as well. Take control effortlessly with the multi-directional control knob, managing your music and phone functions with ease.

Specifications of Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone: Colour: Black Quick charge: 15 hrs in 15 mins Earphone type: Bluetooth on-ear headphones Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless charging capability Relatively lower battery life Enhanced durability Limited colour options

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds deliver unparalleled sound quality with German-made 7mm TrueResponse transducers and support for various Bluetooth codecs like AAC, aptX, and SBC. Enjoy up to 27 hours of music playback with on-the-go charging using the high-quality case included. Experience ultimate comfort and a secure fit with the lightweight ergonomic design and four ear adapter sizes for excellent passive noise cancellation. The perfect wireless earphones to accompany you on your morning runs, take office meetings with and commute and travel in style with the ease of fast charging, great sound quality and more.

Specifications of Sennheiser CX True Wireless in Ear Earbuds - Headphone: Colour: Black Quick charge: 27 hrs Earphone type: Bluetooth in-ear earbuds Connectivity: Bluetooth codec support (AAC, aptX, SBC)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound quality Relatively higher price Multiple Bluetooth codec support Limited colour options

The One Plus Buds Pro, the ideal truly wireless in-ear earbuds, offer unparalleled sound immersion. Experience up to 40 dB of hybrid noise cancellation, adapting seamlessly to your surroundings. Customize your audio experience with OnePlus Audio ID, ensuring optimal sound tailored to your needs. Enjoy rapid charging capabilities, granting you 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes, alongside an impressive 38 hours of total music time. Dive into rich, deep bass courtesy of dual 11mm dynamic drivers, delivering a powerful audio experience. Unwind and find serenity with Zen Mode Air, featuring 5 preset white noise options for ultimate relaxation.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds: Colour: Matte Black Quick charge: 10 hrs in 10 mins Earphone type: In-ear earbuds Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hybrid noise cancellation Limited colour options Rapid charging capabilities Relatively shorter battery life

Experience the renowned JBL Pure Bass Sound embodied in the JBL Tune 520BT. Embrace wireless freedom through the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, effortlessly streaming premium audio from your smartphone and other devices. Customize your audio journey with the JBL Headphones App and EQ adjustments, tailoring the sound to your preferences. With an impressive 57-hour battery life and rapid charge capability, indulge in uninterrupted music playback all day, charging 3 hours of playtime in just 5 minutes. Seamlessly manage calls and stay connected with Voice Aware technology and intuitive ear-cup buttons. A truly cost-effective choice, perfect for daily use, delivering exceptional value for money.

Specifications of JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: Colour: Blue Quick charge: 3 hrs in 5 mins Earphone type: Over-the-head earphones Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive battery life Limited colour options Customizable audio via the app No active noise cancellation

The Zebronics Duke Bluetooth Earphones have soft ear cushions and a headband you can adjust. They also have colourful lights. You can control them easily with the remote on the wire. They have big bass drivers, so your music feels like you're right there. You can move around up to 10 meters away without losing the signal. When they run out of power, just charge them for 2 hours. Then you can use them for 60 hours of listening to music or 30 hours of talking. They can also connect to voice assistants and have buttons for changing the volume and controlling media. They're a great choice for anyone who wants all these features.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphone: Colour: Black Quick charge: 60 hrs in 180 min Earphone type: Over-the-head earphones Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Colourful lights and adjustable fit Relatively longer charging time Long battery life No active noise cancellation

The PTron Tangent in Dark Blue is a comfy and strong wireless device. It fits well with its magnetic earbuds, even when you're moving around. It's made to handle sweat and dust, and it blocks out noise so you can enjoy your music wherever you are. The Tangent has a bendy band and connects quickly with Bluetooth 5.0, letting you stay wire-free up to 10 meters away. Its special 10mm driver gives you great sound with deep bass, and it can help you with voice commands. It's resistant to sweat and water, has buttons for different functions, and comes with soft ear tips for your comfort. It's perfect for people who are always on the move.

Specifications of pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: Colour: Dark Blue Quick charge: 10 hrs in 75 min Earphone type: In-ear earbuds Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sweat and dust resistance Limited colour options Great sound quality with deep bass Relatively shorter battery life

The Sony WF-C500 in Black gives you top-notch sound right in your ears. It uses DSEE technology to make sure you hear all the high-pitched sounds. You get about 10 hours of use from the battery, but with the charging case, you can extend that to 20 hours. These earbuds can handle splashes and sweat, so they're great for when you're active. There's a microphone built-in for clear phone calls without using your hands. Plus, they're designed to be comfortable even if you wear them for a long time. With simple buttons and a small case you can carry anywhere, these earbuds are perfect for when you're out and about. They're great for exercising, meetings, or just enjoying music and games. They're perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: Colour: Black Quick charge: 1 hrs in 10 min Earphone type: In-ear earbuds Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DSEE technology for clear sound Relatively shorter battery life Splash and sweat resistance Limited color options

Top features of the best wireless earphones

Best wireless earphones Colour Special Features Bluetooth Connectivity boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds Cider Cyan ASAP Charge, BEAST mode, ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation Bluetooth 5.1 Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphone Black Wireless charging, Multi-directional control knob Bluetooth 5.0 Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds Black 7mm TrueResponse transducers, Various Bluetooth codecs Bluetooth codec support (AAC, aptX, SBC) OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds Matte Black Hybrid noise cancellation, OnePlus Audio ID Bluetooth 5.2 JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones Blue JBL Pure Bass Sound, Customizable EQ Bluetooth v5.3 ZEBRONICS Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphone Black Colourful lights, Adjustable headband Bluetooth v5.2 pTron Tangentbeat In-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Dark Blue Sweat and dust resistance, 10mm driver Bluetooth 5.0 Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Black DSEE technology, Splash and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.2

Best value for money - wireless earphones The JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones excel in providing remarkable battery longevity and personalized audio tuning through the accompanying app. With a focus on durability and comfort, these headphones become an excellent choice for everyday use, offering exceptional value for your money. Whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, their reliable performance and customizable features make them a standout option in the market.

Best overall wireless earphones The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds redefine convenience and quality with an impressive array of features. Boasting an extensive total playtime, rapid charging capabilities, and integrated environmental noise cancellation, these earbuds offer a comprehensive audio experience. Seamlessly blending style with substance, they deliver the signature boAt sound that enthusiasts have come to love. Whether you're on the move or immersed in your favourite tunes, the Airdopes 141 elevate your listening experience to new heights, making them the epitome of excellence in the market.

How to pick the best wireless earphones? When choosing the best wireless earphones, several factors should guide your decision to ensure they meet your specific needs. Sound quality is paramount; look for earphones with balanced sound profiles that suit your preferences, whether you prioritize deep bass or crisp highs. Comfort is crucial, especially if you plan to wear them for extended periods; opt for earphones with customizable ear tips or ergonomic designs. Consider battery life; longer playback time ensures uninterrupted enjoyment throughout your day. Additionally, evaluate connectivity options and stability; reliable Bluetooth connectivity and minimal latency enhance the overall experience, especially during workouts or phone calls. Sweat and water resistance are essential for active lifestyles, safeguarding your earphones against damage from moisture and perspiration. Assess additional features such as active noise cancellation, touch controls, or compatibility with virtual assistants to determine which aligns with your usage habits. Lastly, factor in budget constraints, balancing performance and features with affordability to find the best value for your investment in wireless earphones.

FAQs Question : What features should I look for in wireless earphones? Ans : Look for features such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, connectivity options, water resistance, and additional features like active noise cancellation or touch controls. Consider your usage scenarios to prioritize features that matter most to you. Question : Are wireless earphones suitable for sports and workouts? Ans : Many wireless earphones are designed with sports and workouts in mind, offering features like sweat and water resistance, secure fit options, and stable Bluetooth connectivity. Look for models specifically marketed as sports or fitness earphones for the best performance during physical activities. Question : How do I ensure a comfortable fit with wireless earphones? Ans : Opt for earphones with customizable ear tips or ergonomic designs that suit your ear shape and size. Some models come with multiple ear tip sizes or even foam tips that conform to your ear canal for a secure and comfortable fit. Experiment with different sizes to find the one that works best for you. Question : What is the difference between true wireless earbuds and wireless earphones? Ans : True wireless earbuds are completely cable-free, with each earpiece functioning independently, while wireless earphones typically have a cable connecting the earpieces. True wireless earbuds offer greater freedom of movement but may have shorter battery life compared to wireless earphones. Choose based on your preference for convenience and usage scenarios.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!