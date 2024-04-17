Xiaomi smart TVs are the most well-known televisions that are currently available in the Indian market. We’ve curated the best options of Xiaomi smart TVs to transform your daily entertainment experience. Our picks include televisions with innovative features, stunning visuals, and uninterrupted connectivity features that can transform every moment of your viewing pleasure.

Whether you’re looking for a smart TV to stream your favourite shows or to enjoy gaming, these TVs are designed to deliver the perfect balance of performance and style. Buyers ought to explore our handpicked collection of Xiaomi smart TVs that complement their lifestyle and have the potential to transform their entertainment setup.

Vibrant displays, advanced smart features, and stylish looks - these are a few of many things you can expect in Xiaomi smart TVs in the list below.

Top 3 features of best Xiaomi smart TVs

Product name Display size Display technology Operating software Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV Xiaomi X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV 55 inches 4K Dolby Vision Google TV Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV Xiaomi X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV 50 inches 4K Dolby Vision Google TV Xiaomi X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Smart TV 50 inches 4K Dolby Vision IQ Google TV Xiaomi X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Smart TV 55 inches 4K Dolby Vision IQ Google TV

How to find the best Xiaomi smart TV

In order to discover the best Xiaomi smart TV for your needs, you must start by defining your priorities: screen size, display technology, and smart features. In addition, it’s smart to compare models based on resolution, HDR support, and audio quality. You ought to consider Android TV or Google TV for smart functionality and modern interfaces. It’s also prudent to read user reviews for insights on performance and reliability. Value-added features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos make for useful additions.

1. Xiaomi 43 inches X Series Google TV

Vivid entertainment is within reach with the Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, currently available in black. This smart TV has a range of modern features, including a gorgeous 4K resolution and smart features that are brought to life by Google TV. Owing to this, users get quick access to their favourite content. This TV comes in a sleek design and is supported by advanced technology, making it a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup. Experience exceptional visuals today with this Xiaomi smart TV!

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series Google TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Features: Powered by Google TV

Audio: High-quality built-in speakers

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp 4K Ultra HD display for vivid visuals Limited app ecosystem compared to other platforms Powered by Google TV for seamless streaming Audio quality may not be as robust as higher-end models

2. Xiaomi 55 inches X Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is an entertainment behemoth that’s capable of delivering exceptional visuals all thanks to its vibrant 4K Dolby Vision display. In addition, buyers can expect to enjoy seamless streaming and smart features powered by Google TV. In addition, stunning visuals and convenience is just a click away on this slim and modern television that’s an ideal choice for changing your home entertainment setup. Go ahead and bring home a Xiaomi smart TV today!

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X Series Smart Google TV:

Display: 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Dolby Vision

Smart Features: Google TV integration

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Connectivity: Multiple ports for external devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision display Limited app ecosystem Integrated Google TV for smart features Audio quality may not match premium offerings

3. Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Android LED TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is a catch in the world of modern televisions. Wondering why we say that? This TV offers vivid visuals and smart features, along with a 4K display to ensure crisp and clear viewing, while Android TV provides a seamless smart experience for all your content needs. In addition, its built-in Google Assistant lets you control your TV with voice commands. Make no compromises when it comes to display quality and smart features with this Xiaomi smart TV!

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Android LED TV:

Display: 4K Ultra HD resolution

Operating System: Android TV

Voice Assistant: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability of streaming apps Integrated Android TV with Google Assistant Average sound quality

4. Xiaomi 43 inches X Series Android LED TV

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, currently available in black, is meant for non-stop immersion with 4K visuals that guarantee vibrant colours and sharp details. What do you get with this TV? This Xiaomi smart TV features a user-friendly Android TV interface with access to various streaming apps and Google Assistant so you have uninterrupted access to your content. In addition, its slim design fits in snugly in any room, making it a worthy consideration if you’re always on the move. If you want a premium viewing experience straight from your room, consider buying this Xiaomi smart TV.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series Android LED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED panel

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable 4K TV with good picture quality Limited app selection on Android TV Smooth Android TV interface Average sound quality for immersive audio

5. Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Google TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is meant to bring lifelike clarity to life. Experience vibrant colours with Dolby Vision support which means that you get lifelike clarity and unmatched colour accuracy. In addition, this TV features a smooth Google TV interface for seamless streaming. It also has a slim design and guarantees a powerful performance, making it a great choice for home entertainment - whether it is for your living room or your bedroom. Bring home the joy of smart TV with this Xiaomi option!

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Google TV:

Display: 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Dolby Vision: Yes

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Vision support for enhanced visuals Limited app selection compared to other platforms Google TV interface for easy navigation Average sound quality, may require external speakers

6. Xiaomi 50 inches IQ Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV is available in black and is a streaming icon. Why, you wonder? This TV offers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision IQ and is built with Google TV for easy content access and navigation. Buyers will also enjoy advanced sound with Dolby Atmos support. Overall, this TV delivers an excellent smart TV experience for your basic tasks. What are you waiting for? Upgrade your entertainment viewing experience with a Xiaomi smart TV today!

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 inches IQ Series Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD

HDR Support: Dolby Vision IQ

Smart Features: Google TV

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision IQ display Limited app availability on Google TV Smart Google TV for seamless streaming Relatively higher price compared to competitors

7. Xiaomi 55 inches IQ Series Smart Google TV

This Xiaomi smart TV will captivate you! It comes with a 4K Dolby Vision IQ display for exceptional picture quality. In addition, its integration with Smart Google TV guarantees seamless streaming and access to a wide range of content at the tip of your fingers. This Xiaomi smart TV is home to an impressive host of features that suit the needs of a modern viewer. If you want a premium visual experience and smart functionality, consider buying this Xiaomi smart TV and bring home advanced features in a gorgeous package.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches IQ Series Smart Google TV:

Display: 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series

Smart Features: Smart Google TV

Sound: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision IQ display Limited availability or high pricing Integrated Dolby Audio for immersive sound Potential issues with software or updates

Best value for money Xiaomi smart TV

Change your home entertainment setup with the Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. With this TV, you get exceptional value for money with its impressive 4K resolution, smart Android capabilities, and slim design. Buyers can dive into a world of vivid visuals and seamless streaming at an affordable price point. This Xiaomi smart TV is ideal for those seeking quality and affordability in one package.

Best overall Xiaomi smart TV

All entertainment becomes exceptional with the Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. It features a slim 43-inch display and delivers stunning 4K clarity and integrates seamlessly with Google TV for an amazing experience. Enjoy a vast array of content and apps with ease. In addition, its stylish design and smart features make it the perfect choice for your home entertainment setup.

FAQs

Question : Do Xiaomi smart TVs support casting from mobile devices?

Ans : Yes, Xiaomi smart TVs come with built-in casting capabilities, allowing you to mirror or stream content from compatible mobile devices directly to your TV screen using apps like Google Cast or Xiaomi's own casting feature.

Question : Can Xiaomi smart TVs support HDR?

Ans : Yes, many Xiaomi smart TVs support HDR (High Dynamic Range) for enhanced picture quality.

Question : Do Xiaomi smart TVs come with voice control?

Ans : Yes, some models offer voice control features via remote or built-in assistants like Google Assistant.

Question : How do I install additional apps on Xiaomi smart TVs?

Ans : You can download apps from the Google Play Store or Xiaomi's own app store available on their TVs.

Question : Are Xiaomi smart TVs compatible with smart home devices?

Ans : Yes, Xiaomi smart TVs can integrate with various smart home devices through IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity.

