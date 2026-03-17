Oura debuts in India with Oura Ring 4 launch: Price, specs, health features and more

Oura has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Oura Ring 4 in the country. The Finnish health technology company has unveiled the pricing and availability of the Ring 4 in India while also unveiling a new report on India's severe sleep deficit

Also Read | Xiaomi's smart ring patent hints at automatic size adjustment feature

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Oura Ring 4:

Oura Ring 4 price, availability, and subscription: The Oura Ring 4 is priced at ₹28,900 for the Silver and Black finishes. The more premium Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants will cost ₹39,900.

In order to access the Ring 4's comprehensive health data and personalised insights, users require an ongoing Oura Membership, which is priced at ₹599 per month.

The smart ring will be available to buy starting March 18 via Amazon and Croma.com, along with over 100 Croma retail stores.

Oura Ring 4 specifications and features: Oura says theRing 4 is crafted from lightweight titanium and features recessed sensors. The company claims that its smart ring is designed to offer 24/7 comfort even while sleeping. It is available in an extensive 12-size range (Size 4 to 15), which is said to be the widest size range of any smart ring on the market.

The smart ring can track more than 50 health and wellness metrics. It utilizes ŌURA's Smart Sensing technology which is a multi-wavelength sensing system with 18 signal pathways to deliver precise, personalized health insights directly to the companion Oura App. The companion app is available to download both on iOS and Android.

Oura says that its smart algorithms are designed to adjust to each user's unique body, taking into account finger shape, skin tone, and other individual differences.

Oura's report on sleep trends in India: To mark its entry into the market, ŌURA has also released a new report exploring the sleep trends of its Indian members. The report highlights that India's fast-paced, always-on lifestyle is severely impacting recovery.

Here are the key takeaways from the report:

Short sleep and lost recovery: India is among the shortest-sleeping populations globally, with users averaging just 6 hours and 28 minutes of sleep per night. Consequently, Indians get the lowest amount of REM and deep sleep in the world, losing over an hour of crucial REM sleep a week compared to the global average.

View full Image View full Image Oura Ring 4 colours

A nation of night owls: A staggering 59% of Indian Oura Members fall into evening-oriented chronotypes, the highest percentage anywhere in the world. The average bedtime is around 12:14 AM, yet wake times remain consistent with global averages at 7:43 AM, explaining the squeezed sleep duration.