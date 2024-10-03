Oura Ring 4, smart wearable with health tracking features launched: Price, features and more
The Oura Ring 4 has launched globally, featuring a titanium design, improved health tracking, and compatibility with the Oura App. Available in six colors and twelve sizes, it starts at $349 and is water-resistant up to 100m, offering up to eight days of battery life.
