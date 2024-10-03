The Oura Ring 4 has launched globally, featuring a titanium design, improved health tracking, and compatibility with the Oura App. Available in six colors and twelve sizes, it starts at $349 and is water-resistant up to 100m, offering up to eight days of battery life.

The Oura Ring 4 has officially been introduced in select global markets, featuring a sleek titanium design and offering improved health and activity tracking capabilities. The new smart ring is available in six distinct colour options and boasts twelve different sizes, catering to a broad range of users. It is compatible with the Oura App and utilises Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity.

Price and Availability The Oura Ring 4 is priced starting at $349 (approximately £290) and comes in sizes ranging from 4 to 15. The smart ring can be purchased in a choice of Black, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Stealth finishes. Currently, it is available for pre-order in the US, UK, and select European countries, with shipping set to begin on 15 October.

Specifications and Features Crafted from lightweight, hypoallergenic titanium, the Oura Ring 4 is designed to withstand water exposure, with a water resistance rating of up to 100m. The ring incorporates Oura's Smart Sensing technology, which is powered by a sophisticated algorithm.

The device includes a range of sensors, including red and infrared LEDs to monitor blood oxygen levels while the user sleeps, as well as green and infrared LEDs that alternate to measure heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiration rate.

An accelerometer tracks daily movement and activity, while a digital sensor records fluctuations in body temperature.

The updated Oura App now offers more comprehensive insights into stress, activity, and reproductive health, enhancing the overall user experience. Oura Labs, a platform for testing experimental features, is also available on both iOS and Android devices.