Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23. Two days ahead of the festive sale, the e-commerce is offering huge discounts on Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) and Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation). The e-tailer has listed the second-generation iPhone SE at ₹30,499. This is ₹9,401 down from its original price of ₹39,900. In addition, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹19,000 on the phone’s purchase. Although the exchange price will depend on the condition of your old smartphone, but buyers can get an Apple iPhone at just ₹11,499 with this discount.

Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and boasts of a 7MP selfie camera at the front. Similarly, the third-generation iPhone SE is currently selling with an exchange discount of ₹19,000, bringing its price down to ₹24,900 on Flipkart.

The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming sale where it has revealed some of the deals that will be available on phones. As teased on the sale webpage, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 is predecessor to the newly launched iPhone 14. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. If Flipkart offers the smartphone under ₹50,000, it means that the e-tailer will give flat ₹20,000 off on the device. This most likely is the highest-ever discount one can get on the iPhone 13.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes powered by the same A15 Bionic processor. It offers a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the Apple iPhone 13 boasts of a 12MP dual camera setup.