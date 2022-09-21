Own an Apple iPhone at just ₹11,499. Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:32 AM IST
- Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will coincide with Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale which also starts on September 23.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23. Two days ahead of the festive sale, the e-commerce is offering huge discounts on Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) and Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation). The e-tailer has listed the second-generation iPhone SE at ₹30,499. This is ₹9,401 down from its original price of ₹39,900. In addition, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹19,000 on the phone’s purchase. Although the exchange price will depend on the condition of your old smartphone, but buyers can get an Apple iPhone at just ₹11,499 with this discount.