Own an Apple iPhone at just 11,499. Here’s how

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23. Two days ahead of the festive sale, the e-commerce is offering huge discounts on Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) and Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation). The e-tailer has listed the second-generation iPhone SE at ₹30,499. This is ₹9,401 down from its original price of ₹39,900. In addition, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹19,000 on the phone’s purchase. Although the exchange price will depend on the condition of your old smartphone, but buyers can get an Apple iPhone at just ₹11,499 with this discount.

