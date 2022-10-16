Own an iPhone under 50,000 in Amazon, Flipkart sale: Here’s how

The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at ₹59,990 on Flipkart. The e-tailer is giving up to ₹16,900 discount on exchanging old iPhone as well as Android phones. Do note that this is the maximum discount, actual exchange discount will depend on the phone’s model. Then there are additional bank discounts available on the iPhone 13. Clubbing these exchange offers and bank discounts together can easily bring down the device’s price to below ₹50,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}