Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Own an iPhone under 50,000 in Amazon, Flipkart sale: Here’s how

Own an iPhone under 50,000 in Amazon, Flipkart sale: Here’s how

2 min read . 11:01 AM ISTLivemint
Apple iPhone 11

  • Apple iPhones from different generations – iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and others are available with discount and bank offers in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart festive sales.

Are you planning to buy an iPhone this festive season? If yes, then here’s something you will like. Apple iPhones from different generations – iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and others are available with discount and bank offers in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart festive sales. With these offers, you can own an iPhone under 50,000. Interested? Read along

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13

The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at 59,990 on Flipkart. The e-tailer is giving up to 16,900 discount on exchanging old iPhone as well as Android phones. Do note that this is the maximum discount, actual exchange discount will depend on the phone’s model. Then there are additional bank discounts available on the iPhone 13. Clubbing these exchange offers and bank discounts together can easily bring down the device’s price to below 50,000.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is selling on Amazon at a discounted price of 52,990. The e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount of up to 1,250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions which brings down the price under 50,000. Amazon is giving an exchange discount of up to 13,050. The device comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has dual camera setup at the back.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

At 35,990 (base price after discount), Apple iPhone 11 is a good purchase in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The e-commerce platform is offering 10% off on SBI credit card and Kotak credit card. There are exchange offers as well. The device has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Available at 39,490 on Flipkart right now, the iPhone 12 mini buyers can get 10% discount on SBI credit card and Kotak credit card. Flipkart is also giving easy buying options like no-cost EMI, Buy Now Pay Later and more with the device. The smartphone comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display and offers IP68 rating.

