Own an iPhone under 50,000 in Amazon, Flipkart sale: Here’s how

Are you planning to buy an iPhone this festive season? If yes, then here’s something you will like. Apple iPhones from different generations – iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and others are available with discount and bank offers in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart festive sales. With these offers, you can own an iPhone under ₹50,000. Interested? Read along
Are you planning to buy an iPhone this festive season? If yes, then here’s something you will like. Apple iPhones from different generations – iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and others are available with discount and bank offers in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart festive sales. With these offers, you can own an iPhone under ₹50,000. Interested? Read along
The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at ₹59,990 on Flipkart. The e-tailer is giving up to ₹16,900 discount on exchanging old iPhone as well as Android phones. Do note that this is the maximum discount, actual exchange discount will depend on the phone’s model. Then there are additional bank discounts available on the iPhone 13. Clubbing these exchange offers and bank discounts together can easily bring down the device’s price to below ₹50,000.
The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at ₹59,990 on Flipkart. The e-tailer is giving up to ₹16,900 discount on exchanging old iPhone as well as Android phones. Do note that this is the maximum discount, actual exchange discount will depend on the phone’s model. Then there are additional bank discounts available on the iPhone 13. Clubbing these exchange offers and bank discounts together can easily bring down the device’s price to below ₹50,000.
Apple iPhone 12 is selling on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹52,990. The e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions which brings down the price under ₹50,000. Amazon is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹13,050. The device comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has dual camera setup at the back.
Apple iPhone 12 is selling on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹52,990. The e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions which brings down the price under ₹50,000. Amazon is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹13,050. The device comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and has dual camera setup at the back.
At ₹35,990 (base price after discount), Apple iPhone 11 is a good purchase in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The e-commerce platform is offering 10% off on SBI credit card and Kotak credit card. There are exchange offers as well. The device has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12MP selfie camera.
At ₹35,990 (base price after discount), Apple iPhone 11 is a good purchase in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The e-commerce platform is offering 10% off on SBI credit card and Kotak credit card. There are exchange offers as well. The device has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12MP selfie camera.