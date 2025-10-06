OxygenOS 16 to launch in India on October 16: List of OnePlus devices likely to get the update

OnePlus has confirmed that the OxygenOS 16 update is launching in India this month with a new set of AI features. While the smartphone maker has given out precious little about the sort of feature to expect from the new UI or which devices will be the first to get it, we now have a new post on the OnePlus community which gives a list of potential devices that may be in line to get the Android 16-powered update.

Devices that could get the OxygenOS 16 update: OnePlus 13

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad

Notably, the OxygenOS 16 update should be the last update for the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite along with OnePlus Nord 3, the former coming with 2 years of promised updates and the latter coming with 3 years of promised updates from OnePlus at launch.

When will your OnePlus phone get the update?

OnePlus will launch the Oxygen OS 16 in India on 16 October but that doesn't mean that the update will be available to all devices on the same date.

The new UI should begin rolling out to the latest OnePlus 13 models first i.e. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13s. It should be followed by the rollout to older flagships and ultimately the mid-range devices like the recently launched Nord series models.

OxygenOS 16: What's new? OnePlus' latest update will bring Android 16 to all the eligible devices while also adding some new AI features. OnePlus has also confirmed that Gemini will be integrated in its ‘Plus Mind’ with the OxygenOS 16 update, allowing the AI assistant to pull in the screenshots form the app to answer questions like planning a new trip.

Leaks have also hinted that OnePlus may be bringing lock-screen widgets in the upcmoming updates but there has been no official word on this yet.