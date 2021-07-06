Panasonic India launched a new range of Android TVs, manufactured in India – JX and JS series. The two series featuring 11 models across 4K and Smart TV portfolio have now added JX850, JX750, JX650 and JS650 among others with a screen size ranging from 32-65 inches.

The new Android TVs, according to a statement by the company, will be available across all brand and retail stores. Buyers will also be able to opt for long-tenure finance schemes. The price for the JS series starts from ₹25,490, while for the JX series, the price starts from ₹50,990.

The new Panasonic Android TVs get features such as Super Bright Plus, Accuview Display, Wide color gamut, Hexa Chroma Drive, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.The TVs will be powered by Miraie, a connected platform by Panasonic. With the Miraie App, the user can control a;; Panasonic appliances like AC and Smart Doorbells on one screen.





The new range also features built-in Google Assistant and works with Alexa. JX850 Series also provides hands-free voice control.

Speaking about the new launch, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic has a longstanding commitment to create superlative experiences for its customers through continuous innovation and technological advancement across its portfolio. With the ongoing ‘Home-as-a-hub’ trend, we are experiencing a significant rise in consumption of rich OTT content as consumers continue to seek for theatre-like entertainment-at-home. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our new TV range that addresses the demands of our rurban/urban audience, empowering them to explore the world beyond conventional television viewing. The new range is a testament towards our efforts to redefine entertainment and providing customers with best-in-class products. We are confident that this new line will cater to the impeding demand for value-based TV offerings in the country."

Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India said, “With the JS and JX series of Android TVs, we aim to deliver true, life-like viewing experience to our customers. Leading the pack, JX850, features a Bezel-less sleek design and to provide an all immersive experience to customers. Equipped with Super Bright Plus, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide color gamut and 4K color Engine – for a dynamic picture quality, and Dolby Atmos – for a superior audio, JX850 also boasts a high-performance configuration and a large storage capacity– suitable for a smooth gaming experience. The Android enabled 4K TV features a built-in Google Assistant that not only allows viewers to access unlimited OTT content but enables control through voice command without the use of Remote. Available in screen sizes –55inches and 65inches, the model is enabled by Miraie technology which makes it a one-stop solution for managing all smart appliances, at the touch of a button. In addition, other two supreme models of the JS series - JS660 and JS560 - come with Audio Booster+ technology and Vivid Digital Pro to provide a sharp Sound & picture quality."

