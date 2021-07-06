Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India said, “With the JS and JX series of Android TVs, we aim to deliver true, life-like viewing experience to our customers. Leading the pack, JX850, features a Bezel-less sleek design and to provide an all immersive experience to customers. Equipped with Super Bright Plus, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide color gamut and 4K color Engine – for a dynamic picture quality, and Dolby Atmos – for a superior audio, JX850 also boasts a high-performance configuration and a large storage capacity– suitable for a smooth gaming experience. The Android enabled 4K TV features a built-in Google Assistant that not only allows viewers to access unlimited OTT content but enables control through voice command without the use of Remote. Available in screen sizes –55inches and 65inches, the model is enabled by Miraie technology which makes it a one-stop solution for managing all smart appliances, at the touch of a button. In addition, other two supreme models of the JS series - JS660 and JS560 - come with Audio Booster+ technology and Vivid Digital Pro to provide a sharp Sound & picture quality."

