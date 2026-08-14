Panasonic LUMIX L10 fixed-lens camera launched in India at ₹1,79,990

Panasonic has expanded its LUMIX lineup in India with the new LUMIX L10 fixed-lens camera. The camera comes with a Leica-branded zoom lens, a 20.4-megapixel sensor and AI-powered autofocus.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lumix L10 fixed-lens camera:

Panasonic LUMIX L10 price and availability in India The LUMIX L10 is priced at ₹1,79,990 in India and will be available to buy from this month. The camera comes in Black and Silver colour variants.

Panasonic LUMIX L10 specifications The LUMIX L10 features a 4/3-type BSI CMOS sensor with an effective resolution of 20.4 megapixels. Panasonic has paired it with a LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24-75mm lens with an f/1.7-2.8 aperture.

The camera supports Dynamic Range Boost for improving shadow detail in still images. It also offers multi-aspect shooting in 4:3, 3:2 and 16:9 formats while maintaining the same angle of view.

Panasonic has equipped the LUMIX L10 with Phase Hybrid AF and 779 focus points. The autofocus system also uses AI-based real-time recognition to identify and track different subjects.

Panasonic says that the camera can recognise eyes, faces, bodies, animals and vehicles while also supporting dynamic scenes such as urban sports.

The LUMIX L10 also gets Panasonic's REAL TIME LUT feature, which allows users to load custom colour profiles directly onto the camera and preview the final look before taking a photo.

It also comes with new film-inspired Photo Styles, including L.Classic and L.ClassicGold. Users can create personalised LUTs through the LUMIX Lab app using AI-based colour analysis and then use them on the camera.

The LUMIX L10 has a 2.36-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor. The display setup supports both horizontal and vertical shooting.

The camera weighs around 508 grams and has a flat, compact body. Panasonic has used a metal exterior and magnesium alloy front case, along with a leather-textured finish. The company says the design is intended to support one-handed operation and everyday street, travel and photography use.

The camera also supports MP4 Lite video recording and can connect to smartphones through the LUMIX Lab app for transferring and editing images.