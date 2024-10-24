Panasonic Lumix S9 review: Tempting option for content creators
Panasonic Lumix S9 review is a compact and relatively lightweight fullframe mirrorless camera that has a ton of features especially catered to content creators. It starts at a price of ₹1,49,999 in India.
With smartphone cameras getting better by the day, becoming a content creator is arguably easier than at any time since the advent of the internet. However, even the best smartphone cameras have their limitations, especially for content creators, including a shallow depth of field, poor low-light performance, limited manual controls and an overall lack of professional look.