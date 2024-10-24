Panasonic Lumix S9 review: Tempting option for content creators

With smartphone cameras getting better by the day, becoming a content creator is arguably easier than at any time since the advent of the internet. However, even the best smartphone cameras have their limitations, especially for content creators, including a shallow depth of field, poor low-light performance, limited manual controls and an overall lack of professional look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panasonic is looking to woo these very people with its latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Lumix S9, which comes at an aggressive price of ₹1,49,999 for the body and ₹1,79,990 if you buy it with the 20-60mm lens.

Now, I'll admit at the outset that I'm not someone who's very comfortable with professional cameras, and I've relied on smartphone cameras to get the job done for me in the past. In fact, I don't even take a lot of photos and videos under normal circumstances, relying on the OnePlus 12 to do the job for me during long holidays or social occasions. So, during my review, I wanted to see if Panasonic could persuade me to ditch the OnePlus 12 (which does a lot more than just take photos and videos) and switch to the Lumix S9. I've been putting the camera through its paces over the past few weeks, and here's my full review.

Compact mirrorless camera for content creators: The Lumix S9 comes in four colourways: Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive and Night Blue. I received the Crimson Red version with the 20-60mm lens for my review, but unless you're particularly fond of the colour red, I'd recommend the Dark Olive variant, which left a much more premium impression on me.



Now, coming straight to the camera, the Lumix S9 looks compact yet eye-catching. It weighs in at around 486 grams, which is more than double the weight of even the heaviest smartphones but still considered quite light for a mirrorless camera. Even when paired with the 20-60mm lens, I didn’t find any issues carrying the Lumix S9 with me wherever I went, and I often had to check my bag to ensure it was still there (yes, it’s that lightweight).

Taking a closer look at Panasonic’s latest camera, you’ll see the Lumix branding at the front and the camera release button on the bottom left corner. The HDMI and USB-C ports are on the right, while the microphone input is placed on the top left. At the bottom, you’ll find the battery compartment and a slot for the SD card.

While the Lumix S9 has all the standard buttons, a standout feature is the additional LUT button, designed specifically for content creators. This allows users to apply different colour grading presets in real-time, saving a lot of post-production work. There are several LUTs available by default, but if you can't find the one you need, there's an option to search for presets and import them into the camera via the new Lumix Labs app. Additionally, all buttons on the Lumix S9 can also be customised to the user's preferences.

In case you are not too fond of buttons, the Lumix S9 also features a 3-inch touchscreen LCD, which can rotate 180 degrees horizontally and 270 degrees vertically, allowing you to monitor the output in real time while recording or even taking a selfie.

Two issues immediately noticeable with the Lumix S9 are the lack of a viewfinder, which could be a major dealbreaker for professional photographers, and the lack of a dedicated grip, which, while not a big concern for me, could be an issue for some users.

That said, let's focus on the positives. For content creators who rely on a mobile phone camera for their shots, the Lumix S9 will be a significant upgrade, especially in low light, thanks to its 6K 30fps video recording capabilities and 5-axis Dual I.S.2, which significantly reduces camera shake and allows for smoother handheld footage.

Another useful feature for content creators is Open Gate mode, which records video in a 3:2 aspect ratio. This allows users to later crop the footage into different aspect ratios, such as 16:9, 9:16 or 1:1, reducing the need to shoot the same video multiple times for different platforms (e.g., YouTube and Instagram).

I loved shooting photos and videos with the Lumix S9, which captures natural skin tones and offers various bokeh options. As usual, a link to the Lumix S9's RAW camera samples is included with this review to help readers make up their own minds about the camera's quality.

Verdict: Who should buy the Lumix S9? The Lumix S9 is a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera, ideal for on-the-go recording. Designed with content creators in mind, it has plenty of features to win them over, including real-time LUTs, open-gate recording, solid image stabilisation and seamless connectivity with the Lumix Lab app.

However, there are a few compromises that come with this compact design, such as the lack of a viewfinder and dedicated grip. In addition, the lack of a weatherseal could be a deal-breaker for some, especially for people who shoot a lot in rain-prone or dusty environments.

So who is this camera for? I'd recommend the Lumix S9 to content creators who are just starting out, or who have some experience but have been relying on smartphone cameras to shoot their videos. In fact, the ergonomic design of the Lumix, coupled with its unique functionality, also makes it a tempting option for more seasoned content creators.