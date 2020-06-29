Panasonic’s rugged notebook Toughbook CF-SV8 launched at Rs1.5 lakh

NEW DELHI : Technology company Panasonic on Monday launched its rugged notebook Toughbook CF-SV8 in India at a starting price of Rs150,000.

The 12.1 inches notebook comes with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core-i5-8365U vPro processor, 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage.

The Toughbook is pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. It offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 type-C port.

The company claims notebook’s high performance in the range between 10.5 to 15.5 hours of battery life. It has a battery of 5900mAh/7.2V Li-ion.

"Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity," Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said in a statement.

The sturdy notebook is light in weight-- approximately 919 gram and is built to be usable in extreme weather conditions.

Panasonic is offering four-year guarantee on Toughbook CF-SV8. It also has a 2MP web camera with facial recognition support.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via