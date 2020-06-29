Panasonic’s rugged notebook Toughbook CF-SV8 launched at Rs1.5 lakh

"Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity," Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said in a statement.