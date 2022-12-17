Pebble Endura, a smartwatch with 400mAh battery launched in India: All details

Pebble has launched its Pebble Endure, an affordable smartwatch in India. The watch comes with a 4,000mAh battery and features an AMOLED display along with health monitoring features. This smartwatch comes with a full metal ally case that makes it both look premium. Moreover, the watch gets a dual chamfered crown which makes it helpful to access notifications.
Pebble Endure: Price in India
The Pebble Endure comes at a price of ₹4,999 and is available on Amazon for purchase. Interested customers can also buy it from authorised retailers. It comes in three colours which are Jet Black, Glacier Blue and Military Green.
Pebble Endure: Specifications and features
The Pebble Endure sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED bezel-less edge to edge display. This smartwatch from Pebble comes with 600 nits of brightness and interestingly, the company claims that it can help users check the device in any lighting conditions.
This smartwatch comes with a full metal ally case that makes it both look premium. Moreover, the watch gets a dual chamfered crown which makes it helpful to access notifications.
Speaking of features, the Pebble Endure comes equipped with Bluetooth calling and it gets an in-built speaker microphone. Users can also access recent logs and a dial pad for dialling directly from the Endure watch. Additionally, the built in-voice enabled assistant lets the users execute commands hands-free, as per the company.
Speaking about the latest from Pebble, the company’s Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said, “We all know that in life when the going gets tough, you have to keep going and become tougher. Endure is built with the vision to give that power to those who believe in being on their feet and taking on the world. With a tough exterior that can absorb shocks and falls, and looks to kill, the smartwatch has unmatchable features at the price offered. It is the perfect companion for travel and adventure enthusiasts."