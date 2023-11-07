Philips air purifiers to fight polluted air: Check out top 5 picks

As we usher in the festive season with joy and enthusiasm, there's another element making a grand entrance as well—severe air pollution. While the festivities bring vibrant lights, cultural celebrations, and a sense of togetherness, they also bring a surge in traffic, logistics movement, and consequently, a dramatic spike in pollution levels. The air we breathe, essential for life itself, is turning increasingly toxic, raising alarms about our well-being.

Breathing in dirty and polluted air has dire consequences for our health. It can lead to respiratory problems, allergies, and other ailments. While masks can offer some respite outdoors, what about the air we breathe inside our homes? The need of the hour is clean, breathable air, not only for us but for our beloved pets and the very plants that brighten our living spaces.

Air purifiers are a practical solution to combat this invisible menace. They efficiently remove pollutants, allergens, and particulate matter from the air, ensuring that the air you and your family breathe is pure and safe. The benefits of air purifiers extend beyond health, as they also eliminate foul odours, making your living environment more pleasant.

Amid the plethora of air purifiers available in the market, Philips stands out as one of the most reputed brands in the country. Their range of air purifiers offers something for everyone, whether you need one for your bedroom, living room, or workspace. These devices come equipped with advanced filtration systems, real-time air quality feedback, and intuitive controls to ensure your indoor air is always clean and healthy.

As air pollution worsens, with reports of even sunlight unable to penetrate the thick smog, investing in an air purifier is a responsible choice. Protecting yourself and your loved ones from the detrimental effects of pollution, especially during the festive season, is a gift that keeps on giving. With Philips air purifiers, you can embrace clean, pure air and enjoy the festivities without compromising your health. It's time to take a step towards a breath of fresh, clean air.

1. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63

The PHILIPS AC2936/63 Air Purifier is a cutting-edge solution for cleaner, healthier air in your home. With the increasing pollution levels, especially during the festive season, this air purifier offers a breath of fresh air. It's Wi-Fi enabled and removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants, including tiny particles as small as 0.003 microns, which is 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles.

Equipped with Aerasense technology, it scans pollutants in the air 60,000 times per minute, ensuring real-time filtration of dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria, and even the H1N1 virus. The ECARF and AIRMID certifications are a testament to its effectiveness in removing pollen, house dust mites, bacteria, and viruses.

This air purifier boasts a high clean air delivery rate of 380 m³/h, making it suitable for rooms up to 43 sq meters. It provides you with real-time information on PM2.5, gases, and allergen levels, along with a Smart filter indicator. In addition to its outstanding performance, it operates silently in sleep mode, ensuring peaceful nights. With app control and a 2-year worldwide warranty, the PHILIPS AC2936/63 is an excellent choice to combat air pollution.

Specifications of PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63:

Brand: PHILIPS

Wi-Fi enabled

True HEPA filter

Voltage: 15 Volts

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Room Size: Up to 43 sq meters

Warranty: 2 years worldwide warranty

Control Method: Touch

App Control: Air+ app

Pros Cons High-efficiency purification None Real-time air quality monitoring Sleep mode for silent operation

2. PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60

The PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60 is a remarkable air purifier that comes from the most trusted brand in India. As pollution levels surge during the festive season, this Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier offers you a shield against airborne pollutants. It effectively removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, which are 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles.

The Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification technology scans the air for pollutants 60,000 times per minute, ensuring real-time removal of dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria, and more. This purifier is suitable for rooms up to 54 sq meters (581 sq ft) in size.

It provides you with numerical displays of PM2.5, gases, and allergen levels along with an ambient light ring indicator. You can easily check the filter status on the screen for hassle-free maintenance. The ultra-quiet sleep mode ensures peaceful nights, and you can control the purifier with an app or even voice commands if you have Amazon Alexa.

The PHILIPS AC3055/60 offers instant purification with a 3D air circulation system and a high particle clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 400m³/h, purifying a 20m² room in less than 8 minutes.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60:

Brand: PHILIPS

Wi-Fi enabled

True HEPA filter

Room Size: Up to 54 sq meters (581 sq ft)

Control Method: App control

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa

Warranty: 2 years worldwide warranty

Pros Cons High-efficiency purification None Real-time air quality monitoring

3. PHILIPS Air Purifier AC121720

The PHILIPS Air Purifier AC121720 is a dependable choice for maintaining good air quality in your home. Its sleek white design and compact dimensions make it suitable for various room sizes. This air purifier features a HEPA filter, ensuring efficient removal of airborne pollutants, and an activated carbon filter for odour reduction. The touch control interface offers ease of use, and it's powered by a corded electric source. One of its significant advantages is a relatively large floor area coverage of 62 square meters, which is perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. The air purifier doesn't require frequent filter changes due to its high-quality filters. It maintains air quality with minimal noise during operation, creating a healthier living environment for you and your family.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Purifier AC121720:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: White

Floor Area: 62 Square Meters

Specification Met: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 7 Kilograms

Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Compact design No notable cons Effective HEPA and carbon filters Suitable for larger room areas

4. PHILIPS Air Purifier AC2887/20

The PHILIPS Air Purifier AC2887/20 offers top-notch air purification to maintain a healthy living environment. This air purifier is designed for master bedrooms and living spaces, effectively covering an area of 269-409 sq ft. It boasts VITASHIELD INTELLIGENT PURIFICATION technology that can remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, ensuring you breathe cleaner air. Its CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 333 m3/hour allows it to purify a standard room in just 10 minutes. The device's fast purification, AIRMID and ECARF certifications for removing bacteria, viruses, pollen, and dust mites make it a reliable choice for improving indoor air quality. Additionally, its gas filtration feature eliminates harmful gases. The unit provides real-time air quality feedback and operates quietly in sleep mode. With two years of worldwide warranty and free home service.

Specifications of PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20:

Brand: PHILIPS

Model: AC2887/20

Suitable Area: 269-409 sq ft

CADR: 333 m3/hour

Certification: AIRMID, ECARF

Gas Filtration: Yes

Sensor Technology: AERASENSE

Air Quality Feedback: Yes

Warranty: 2 years worldwide warranty & free home service

Pros Cons Effectively removes small particles Relatively higher price Fast purification rate Limited colour options Suitable for larger areas

5. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier is a reliable solution for improving indoor air quality. It comes with VITASHIELD INTELLIGENT PURIFICATION, which effectively senses and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. With a CADR of 270 m3/hour, this air purifier can purify a standard room in just 12 minutes, making it an excellent choice for spaces up to 250 sq ft. The 3-stage filtration process includes a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and TRUE HEPA filter. This model provides real-time air quality feedback through a 4-colour air quality indicator, helping you monitor the air quality at a glance. Additionally, it is certified by AIRMID and ECARF for its efficiency in removing bacteria, viruses, pollen, and dust mites. With auto-ambient lighting adjustment, it ensures a comfortable and restful environment in your room.

Specifications of Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier:

Brand: Philips

Model: Ac1215/20

Suitable Area: Up to 250 sq ft

CADR: 270 m3/hour

Filter Type: Pre-filter, Activated Carbon Filter, TRUE HEPA Filter

Sensor Technology: AIRMID

Air Quality Feedback: 4-color indicator

Certification: AIRMID, ECARF

Auto-ambient Lighting: Yes

Pros Cons Efficient 3-stage filtration Not suitable for larger rooms Real-time air quality feedback AIRMID and ECARF certifications Auto-ambient lighting adjustment

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification Aerasense Technology: Real-time pollutant scanning ECarf Certification: Allergy-friendly quality PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60 Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification 3D Air Circulation System: Quick purification Air Quality Indicator: Numerical PM2.5 display Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 Compact design HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters Touch Control Method PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 Vitashield Intelligent Purification Fast Purification: 10 minutes in standard room size Gas Filtration: Filters out TVOCs and other gases Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier Vitashield Intelligent Purification Fast Purification: 12 minutes in standard room size 3-Stage Filtration: Pre-filter, carbon filter, HEPA filter

Best value for money

Among the Philips air purifiers, the Philips Air Purifier AC3055/60 stands out as the best value for money. It combines top-notch features like Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification, a 3D air circulation system for quick purification, and a numerical PM2.5 display. Its efficiency in removing airborne pollutants and providing real-time air quality feedback makes it a cost-effective choice for improving indoor air quality.

Best overall product

The Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 takes the title of the best overall product. It boasts advanced features like Vitashield Intelligent Purification, fast purification in just 10 minutes, and effective gas filtration. With Airmid and ECarf certifications for removing bacteria, viruses, pollen, and allergens, it's ideal for ensuring clean and healthy indoor air. Its ability to tackle indoor pollution comprehensively, coupled with user-friendly features, makes it the top choice for those seeking the best overall air purifier.

How to find the right Philips air purifier?

To find the right Philips air purifier, you should consider factors like room size, specific filtration needs, and your budget. Begin by assessing the size of the room where you intend to use the air purifier, as different models are designed for different room sizes. Then, consider your filtration requirements, such as allergies, pet dander, or smoke. Philips offers various models with specific features to address these concerns. Finally, establish a budget range. While advanced models like the AC2887/20 offer premium features, more budget-friendly options like the AC1215/20 are also available. Reading user reviews and comparing features can help you make an informed decision based on your needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : How do air purifiers work?

Ans : Air purifiers work by drawing in air, passing it through filters to capture particles like dust, pollen, and pollutants, and then expelling cleaner air.

Question : Do I need an air purifier for every room?

Ans : Not necessarily. Choose an air purifier that matches the room size and consider moving it to different rooms if needed.

Question : What is a HEPA filter?

Ans : HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters can capture at least 99.97% of particles, including tiny allergens, making them highly effective in air purifiers.

Question : How often should I replace air purifier filters?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on usage, but it's typically recommended every 6 to 12 months. Check your purifier's manual for guidance.

Question : Are air purifiers noisy?

Ans : The noise level varies by model. Look for air purifiers with a noise level rating that suits your preference, especially for bedrooms or quiet spaces.

