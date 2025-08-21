Philips i9000 Review: Premium design, reliable performance

Philips is a well-known brand in India’s grooming space with products ranging from trimmers to hair dryers and shavers. The Dutch company recently launched its new i9000 electric shaver, which promises a comfortable shaving experience tailored to each user with the help of AI. But how well does it hold up to that promise? Let’s find out in this review.

Design and app connectivity Opening the box of the Philips i9000 shaver, you’re greeted with the device itself, a charging cable, and a premium-feeling travel case. The charging cable connects from USB-A to a proprietary pin, which feels like a missed opportunity for a premium product since USB-C has become the standard across most accessories.

The shaver itself feels premium in hand despite being made of polycarbonate. There’s a power button in the middle with a small display just below it, while the shaving heads sit on top.

Philips claims the i9000 offers a personalized shaving experience via its GroomTribe app, but I was unable to get the shaver paired with the Android app and therefore couldn’t test these features.

Battery life, however, is impressive. While I didn’t completely drain it to the claimed 60-minute runtime, my usage suggests it’s more or less accurate.

Performance The shaver uses a triple-action lift-and-cut system powered by dual steel precision blades that Philips says can perform 7–8 million cutting motions per minute.

The i9000 is great for tackling small stubble (up to a week old), but if you have a longer beard, you’ll need to trim it down before shaving.

In practice, the process is straightforward: press the button, and the shaver kicks into action. It does feel like it adapts to the contours of your face as you go. As a first-time user, there is a slight learning curve, but once you get comfortable, the device really grows on you.

