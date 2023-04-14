How good is a camera if you use it mostly to text? In the past decade, as smartphone camera tech has improved exponentially—better lenses, higher resolution, the ability to zoom in to identify a ballplayer’s sneakers even from the nosebleeds—the devices they are attached to have gained power over our lives. Some might say these cameras offer too much utility, since it is far too easy to pick up your phone with the intent to take a cute photo of your lounging dog only to find yourself halfway through the Wikipedia page for the “Neolithic Revolution" 20 minutes later.

When you shoot with a dedicated camera, by contrast, the possibilities are decidedly limited. While they better equip you to literally focus on photography, and so have earned legions of new fans, they have their own downsides. Mirrorless cameras are sleeker than a DSLR but bulkier than your phone, and instant cameras can be entertaining but often render subjects dull and colorless.

Which is right for you? Below, a few cameras that offer superlative imaging in a fun-to-use package, as well as some phones for those who don’t yet feel ready to invest in something extra.

SMARTPHONES

Best In Show

The debate between iPhone and Android fanatics has resulted, it seems, in a detente, with each camp happy enough with its lot to stop trying to convert its rivals. Still, the best argument for Androids might be the camera in the Google Pixel 7 Pro. With its four lenses and advanced software, it can capture sharp images in nearly all lighting conditions, even when zoomed in pretty close. Its ease makes it a point-and-shoot competitor worth considering. $899, Store.Google.com

For Setting Tweakers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features slightly less-impressive camera hardware, but still renders subjects clearly and in great, saturated colors. It is simple to adjust settings while shooting or to bring raw versions of your photo files into software like Adobe Lightroom to edit them further. $1200, Samsung.com

Affable Apple

Few buy the iPhone for its camera alone. But the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a more-than-worthy shooter. The sensor on its ultrawide lens is twice as strong as that of its previous-generation sibling; its new telephoto lens can zoom more aggressively; and the selfie camera excels. Plus, Photonic Engine, Apple’s new image-processing software, has improved the phone’s lowlight bona fides. $999, Apple.com

CAMERAS

Light and Powerful

Mirrorless cameras—whose viewfinders use software to let you see exactly what your image will look like—are the new standard bearers of digital photography. Since their bodies don’t need to make space for analog viewfinder components, they can be light and compact. The Panasonic Lumix S5II’s powerful sensor renders images and video extremely well. $1,998, BHPhotoVideo.com

Buff and Budget

Digital single-lens reflex cameras, or DSLRs, are bulky, but tend to cost less than sleeker mirrorless cameras. The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 is powerful enough to capture sharp images, even if your subject is in motion or shaded. You can blow all the money you saved on the frame to buy a bunch of fun lenses. $750, USA.Canon.com

The Party Animal

The Kodak Printomatic is a hybrid point-and-shoot print camera. Loaded with photo paper, it’ll print physical shots in either color or black and white. But unlike most instant cameras, the Printomatic has an SD card slot. So even if you run out of film, you can still keep shooting. Just email the best shots to all your friends later. $80, KodakPhotoPlus.com

Fuss-Free Film

Shooting in film can be challenging, but you don’t have to take it too seriously. A camera with automatic focus can help you get your feet wet. The Olympus MJU III, released in 2003, has built-in flash, plus a surprisingly strong zoom. It is become a bit trendy among certain online creatives, but you can still find one on sites like eBay without destroying your bank account. From $95, eBay.com

The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers frequently are not the sole retail outlets.