Phone cos prep upgrades to standalone 5G as rollout nears

In the NSA mode, only the RAN (radio access network) is upgraded to 5G, while the core network remains on existing 4G infrastructure. On the other hand, both RAN and core networks are upgraded to 5G for the SA mode. A 5G core includes virtualized, software-based network functions, which allows telcos to meet diverse network needs that aren’t possible in the NSA version of 5G. Jio is expected to start SA 5G services from Diwali, in late October, while Airtel plans to roll out its 5G services the same month on the NSA mode.

