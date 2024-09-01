It's that time of year again when smartphone enthusiasts wait with baited breath to see what new features Apple will unveil with its new iPhone range. However, aside from the iPhone 16 series, there are a number of new devices that are set to make their debut in the month of September. Let's take a deep dive into all the phones that could make their debut in September.

iPhone 16 series

4 new iPhone 16 variants will be introduced at the company's September 9 event at Cupertino-based Apple Park. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could come with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays with a 60Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could come with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. All 4 iPhone variants could be powered by the same A18 chipset with the standard variants being distinguished with lower clock speeds.

Vivo T3 Ultra:

While Vivo is yet to confirm the existence of T3 Ultra, much of the device's specifications, price and launch date have been tipped. The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, feature a 3D curved AMOLED display and launch at a price of around ₹30,000.

Infinix Hot 50:

Infinix has officially confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Hot 50 5G smartphone in India on September 5. The phone is confirmed to be available on Flipkart and come with TUV SUD certification for 5 years of fluency. Rumors suggest that the Infinix Hot 50 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and may be priced around the ₹10,000 price point.

Motorola Razr 50:

Following the launch of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra earlier this year, Motorola will be taking the wraps off the standard Motorola Razr 50 when it launches on September 9. The new smartphone has been confirmed to feature a 3.6-inch external display with support for Gemini AI. It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and will be priced around the ₹50,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:

Samsung is rumoured to be launching the fan edition of its S4 series. The S24 FE was recently spotted on the US FCC list and has previously received BIS certification, indicating an imminent launch in India. The phone could feature a flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an IP68 rating and more.

