Upcoming phone launches in September 2024: iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola Razr 50 and more
The iPhone 16 series will be introduced with 4 variants featuring OLED displays and A18 chipsets. Other upcoming launches include Vivo T3 Ultra, Infinix Hot 50, Motorola Razr 50, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, each with distinct specifications and launch dates.
It's that time of year again when smartphone enthusiasts wait with baited breath to see what new features Apple will unveil with its new iPhone range. However, aside from the iPhone 16 series, there are a number of new devices that are set to make their debut in the month of September. Let's take a deep dive into all the phones that could make their debut in September.