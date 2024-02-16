Picture perfect: Top 8 tablets tailored for photography

Usually, tablets are seen as extensions of smartphones or as mini computers. But modern tablets are also equipped with powerful processing capabilities and camera specifications that may be used for photography. Tablets offer portability and have all the modern features of a smartphone and longer battery lives. If you’re a photography enthusiast looking to integrate photography tools into your workflow, these tablets might be worth considering.

In this market landscape, there is a saturation of electronic devices, including tablets. We’ve compiled the best 8 tablets for photography to make your hunt easier. You will find tablets across all budgets, whether you want to indulge in on-the-go editing or high-resolution image viewing.

Our selection of tablets showcases devices that excel in image processing, display quality, battery life, and offer exceptional overall performance for your daily needs. With power cameras, vivid displays, and special features for photography editing, these tablets can capture, edit and share your vision without any hassle.

Whether you’re a hobbyist who likes taking pictures for their archives or a professional looking for a new device to keep your curiosities fed at all times, these tablets will capture your attention as they did ours. These 8 picks include lightweight tablets that are loaded with features and suit every photographer’s needs and preferences. Explore the features, functionalities, and benefits of the top tablets that can help you unlock your creative potential.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Enjoy all-roundbrilliance with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. This feature-packed tablet comes with an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that highlights colours and deep contrasts, in classic Samsung style. In addition, you will feel no lage with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM expandable storage for all your multitasking and storage needs. Samsung has also provided an S Pen in the box so that your creative energies flow without interruption.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Display: 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 256 GB (expandable)

256 GB (expandable) Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Relatively high price compared to other tablets in the market Ample RAM (12 GB) for smooth multitasking May be considered bulky for some users due to its 11-inch size

2. Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree that you wish to capture! The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) redefines tablet photography with its advanced camera features. It sports a 12MP front camera and dual 12MP and 10MP rear cameras for beautiful shots in all conditions - day or night. The Liquid Retina XDR display means you always have an exceptional screen to work on. It’s coupled with an M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular connectivity, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts seeking professional-grade results while clicking pictures.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 512GB,

Display: Liquid Retina XDR display

Liquid Retina XDR display Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular

Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular Front camera: 12MP

12MP Rear cameras: Dual 12MP and 10MP

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional display quality with Liquid Retina XDR technology Higher price compared to other tablets Powerful M2 chip for seamless performance Limited software compatibility for certain tasks

3. OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 12GB RAM,256GB Storage, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with a vivid 11.61-inch LCD display for a good visual journey. Its features include 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, so that you never compromise on space and performance. This tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 to deliver performance straight to your hands. Android 13.1 offers the latest features, while the 144Hz refresh rate ensures quick navigation. Dolby Vision Atmos is an added feature for improved multimedia experiences and its versatile connectivity features will impress all users.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display

Display: 29.49cm (11.61-inch) LCD display

29.49cm (11.61-inch) LCD display RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Camera: Front 8MP; Back 13MP with 4K recording

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High RAM (12GB) for smooth multitasking LCD display may not offer the best viewing experience Large storage capacity (256GB) Lack of established reputation in the tablet market

4. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

With a focus on cameras, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is built with an 8MP front camera with a focus frame for clear selfies and video calls and a 13MP rear camera for above average photography. In addition, its metal unibody design ensures durability and feels premium to hold. This tablet runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and features a vivid 2.8K+ 11-inch display with 1 billion colours, Dolby Vision Atmos support, and quad speakers. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth navigation and gaming for your versatile needs.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Display: 11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate

11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

8GB RAM, 256GB storage Cameras: 8MP front camera with Focus Frame, 13MP rear camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Snapdragon 870 processor. Limited availability of certain features Impressive 2.8K+ display with 144Hz refresh May lack the ecosystem of well-established brands and their app support

5. Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

With its sophisticated camera setup, the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation) is ideal for your photography needs - whether it is on adventures or at home. This tablet is equipped with a 12MP front camera and dual rear cameras featuring 12MP and 10MP lenses. Users can expect lifelike images and vivid colours across the board, in true Apple style. The iPads runs on Apple’s M2 chip that works wonderfully with the Liquid Retina display. This tablet is improved by Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Face ID security. Apple fans can expect immersive multimedia and lasting battery performance for all-day usage on this iPad.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB

Display: Liquid Retina display

Liquid Retina display Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP front camera, dual rear cameras (12MP and 10MP)

12MP front camera, dual rear cameras (12MP and 10MP) Processor: M2 chip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent camera capabilities Powerful hardware for multitasking Long-lasting battery life High price compared to similar alternatives

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | Wi-Fi | S Pen Support | Graphite

This Samsung tablet is made for your endless memories - capture moments in steep detail with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8's exceptional camera setup. It features a 13MP + 6MP rear dual camera system and a 12MP front camera for clear and realistic images. In addition, the tablet comes with UHD 4K video recording and auto framing, allowing users to create professional-quality content effortlessly. Capture landscapes, selfies, and more with the Tab S8 that can turn every shot into a work of art. Plus, its powerful specifications and S Pen support are added benefits that will please all buyers.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery

Display: 27.81cm (11.0-inch) LCD display

27.81cm (11.0-inch) LCD display Processor: 4nm Processor

4nm Processor Memory: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rear cameras: 13MP + 6MP dual cameras

13MP + 6MP dual cameras Front camera: 12MP camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive camera setup, including a dual rear camera and a high-resolution front camera for high-quality photos LCD display may not offer the same visual quality as AMOLED displays Ample RAM and storage for smooth multitasking and storage of files and media content.

7. Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock - Android Tablet with 11-Inch Screen, Smart Home Controls, and Long-Lasting Battery - Rose/Porcelain - 128 GB

Android fans will be impressed with the Google Pixel tablet. It features an 11-inch screen, smart home controls, and a long-lasting battery. With 128GB of storage, this sleek tablet is optimal for those who don’t wish to store all their files natively on the device. Even then, this tablet will integrate into your digital lifestyle without issues. Its unique feature includes a charging speaker dock for added convenience in the options Rose and Porcelain variant. Whether for work or play, the Google Pixel Tablet promises an enjoyable user experience with a good camera setup.

Specifications of Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock - Android Tablet with 11-Inch Screen

Screen size: 11 inches

11 inches Storage capacity: 128 GB

128 GB Colour: Rose/Porcelain

Rose/Porcelain Additional features: Smart home controls, long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Charging speaker dock Relatively high price tag Integrated smart home controls

8. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 10200 mAh Battery)

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can help you capture important moments with its 5MP wide and 13MP auto-focus rear camera setup. It’s also a perfect option for selfies and video calls. In addition, its 8MP fixed-focus front camera combined with a TOF sensor captures images in impressive quality. Other features of this Android tablet include a 12.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 processor, and quad JBL speakers, so that there’s never a delay or compromise on any front. With 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and a 10200mAh battery, this tablet is a worthy contender for your next purchase.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM,

Display: 12.6-inch AMOLED

12.6-inch AMOLED Processor: Snapdragon 870

Snapdragon 870 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 256 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 12.6-inch AMOLED display None Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor

3 best features for you

Product name Display Processor/RAM/Storage Camera Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Expandable 13MP Rear, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) Liquid Retina XDR Display M2 Chip, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G 12MP/12MP/10MP OnePlus Pad 11.61-inch LCD 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage 8MP Front, 13MP Back Xiaomi Pad 6 11-inch 2.8K+ Display, 144Hz Refresh Rate Snapdragon 870, 8GB/256GB 8MP Front, 13MP Rear Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation) Liquid Retina Display M2 Chip, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E 12MP/12MP/10MP Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11.0-inch LCD Display 4nm Processor, 8GB+128GB 13MP + 6MP Rear, 12MP Front Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock 11-inch screen Tensor G2/128 GB storage 8MP Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch AMOLED display Snapdragon 870, 8GB/256GB 5MP Wide + 13MP Rear, 8MP + TOF

Best value for money

The OnePlus Pad stands out as the best value for money option among the tablets listed. With its impressive 11.61-inch LCD display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and reliable camera system featuring an 8MP front and 13MP rear camera, it offers a balanced blend of performance and affordability. The OnePlus Pad's sleek design, robust hardware, and smooth performance make it an excellent choice for users seeking a cost-effective tablet with decent photography capabilities.

Best overall product

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) emerges as the best overall product in this selection. Boasting a powerful M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR display, spacious 512GB storage, and exceptional camera setup with 12MP front and rear cameras, it offers unparalleled performance and imaging capabilities. Whether for photography, productivity, or entertainment, the iPad Pro delivers a premium experience. Its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, stunning display, and reliable performance make it the top choice for users seeking the ultimate tablet experience.

How to find the right tablet for photography

To find the right tablet for photography, consider key factors such as camera specifications, display quality, processing power, and software capabilities. Look for tablets with high-resolution cameras, ideally with features like optical image stabilisation and advanced autofocus. A vibrant and colour-accurate display is essential for accurate photo editing and viewing. Opt for tablets with powerful processors and ample RAM to handle image processing tasks efficiently. Additionally, choose a tablet with photography-oriented software features, such as manual controls, RAW image support, and robust editing apps. Research user reviews and professional recommendations to ensure compatibility with photography workflows and applications. Finally, consider factors like battery life, portability, and budget to make a well-informed decision.

FAQs

Question : Can I use a tablet for professional photography work?

Ans : Yes, many tablets offer powerful cameras and editing capabilities suitable for professional photography tasks.

Question : Are tablets with higher megapixel cameras always better for photography?

Ans : Not necessarily. While higher megapixels can capture more detail, factors like sensor size, lens quality, and image processing also influence image quality.

Question : Do all tablets support RAW image format?

Ans : No, not all tablets support RAW image format. Check the specifications of the tablet to confirm RAW support.

Question : Can I connect external cameras or lenses to tablets for enhanced photography?

Ans : Some tablets support external camera attachments or wireless connectivity with cameras for expanded photography options.

Question : Are tablets suitable for photo editing?

Ans : Yes, many tablets come with powerful processors and high-resolution displays, making them suitable for photo editing tasks with compatible software applications.

