Pininfarina designs Ferrari 512 S Modulo inspired cases for iPhone

Pininfarina designs Ferrari 512 S Modulo inspired cases for iPhone1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
Pininfarina is a Mahindra-owned Italian car design company. It has recently introduced Ferrari 512 S Modulo inspired smartphone cases exclusively for Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. The Pininfarina-designed iPhone cases have been made in collaboration with Inkar.
All these smartphone cases are customisable and will be available in five different colour options. The company says that it took two years to design these cases to ensure that the manufacturer hones the details to the nearest 0.1mm. Inkar has incorporated Glickenhaus-owned Modulo Concept into the cases, thanks to Pininfarina designer Paolo Lugaro.
The cases are crafted one by one in Italy. This is not the first time Pininfarina has designed Modulo-inspired products. Earlier, we have seen five Modulo Concept NFTs and stamps introduced in Italy two years ago.
The all-new iPhone cases can be purchased through the Inkar website from December 1, 2022 onwards. The company, however, has not revealed the price of these Pininfarina-designed Inkar iPhone cases.
These cases will be available in two leather types for the lens and ten plates made of leather, natural wood, carbon fiber, and aluminum. The company says that it will produce 99 cases each for both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. Of these, five will come exclusively with the redline silver, having a design element inspired by the red streak on the sides of the Ferrari 512 S Modulo Concept. In addition, these cases will come with an engraved serial number engraved to mark their rarity.
“Materials are selected with highest quality, including the sustainable solution of using dead-stock leathers of renowned Pininfarina automobiles. The extraordinary cases were inspired by the Pininfarina Modulo, recreating its design into the cases, such as its 24 holes in the engine cover, its elegant and unprecedented line, and its delicate yet strong redline", reads a description on Inkar website.
