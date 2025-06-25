Pixel 10 leak: Glossy design, triple camera, but no vapour cooling or Wi-Fi 7 tipped

Google's upcoming Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the year, with a rumoured launch date of 20 August at the annualMade by Google event. While official confirmation is still pending, reports indicate the devices could hit store shelves as early as 28 August. However, new leaks suggest that the standard Pixel 10 model may fall short in several areas despite some notable upgrades.

According to a report byAndroid Headlines, the base Pixel 10 will not feature a vapour chamber cooling system, a component crucial for maintaining performance during intensive tasks such as gaming or 4K video recording. This omission marks a continued trend from last year’s Pixel 9, which also skipped the feature, reserving it exclusively for the Pixel 9 Pro.

Additionally, the Pixel 10 is reportedly set to lack support for Wi-Fi 7, a next-generation connectivity standard that was included in the Pixel 9. If accurate, this could be seen as a step backwards in terms of wireless capabilities, potentially affecting download speeds and latency for users on compatible networks.

One of the headline features tipped for the Pixel 10 Pro, Ultra Res Zoom, is also expected to be absent from the standard model. Building upon Google's existingSuper Res Zoom, which offered up to 8x magnification, the new feature is believed to deliver significantly greater zoom levels, though exact details remain scarce.

Another area where the vanilla Pixel 10 may lag behind is video stabilisation. While earlier leaks hinted at gimbal-level stabilisation, fresh information suggests that this ultra-stable recording feature will not be available in the base variant.

Design-wise, the Pixel 10 is said to retain a similar aesthetic to its predecessor, featuring matte-finished sides with a glossy rear panel. Meanwhile, internal upgrades are expected to include a revamped triple rear camera setup, complete with a telephoto lens and improvements in loudspeaker performance. The entire Pixel 10 lineup is also rumoured to be powered by Google's latest in-house chipset, the Tensor G5.

As anticipation builds towards the expected August unveiling, these reported omissions may leave some prospective buyers considering the higher-end Pro models for a more complete feature set.