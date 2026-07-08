Pixel 11 launch date revealed: Made by Google event announced for August 12

Google has announced that its next Made by Google launch event will be held on 12th August, 2026 in New York City. The event will be held at 6PM ET or 3:30 AM IST on August 13 in India.

The teaser image for the event, showcases a Pixel device in a golden sheen with the classic horizontal shape camera module that we have seen on other Pixel devices in the past.

What to expect from Pixel 11?

A recent leak by Dealabs had suggested that Google is looking to finally let go of the 128GB base variant for the Pixle 11 lineup and instead begin with 256GB model instead. The Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold could also be offered in a new 1TB storage variant.

The report also noted that Google is planning to bring a fresh new set of colour for the Pixel 11: Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, Fuchsia and Moss, while the Pro models are tipped to come in Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Dune and Pine sheens.

The biggest shock to Pixel buyers, however, could be the increased pricing for the Pixel 11 lineup owing to memory chip shortage. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while the Pixel 11 Pro could begin at €1,199.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are also expected to see price hikes, with the foldable reportedly starting at €1,999.

Model 256GB 512GB 1TB Pixel 11 €999 (£879) €1,129 (£999) — Pixel 11 Pro €1,199 (£1,079) €1,329 (£1,199) €1,589 (£1,429) Pixel 11 Pro XL €1,399 (£1,279) €1,529 (£1,399) €1,789 (£1,629) Pixel 11 Pro Fold €1,999 (£1,799) €2,129 (£1,919) €2,389 (£2,149)

As per recent leaks, Google could power the Pixel 11 series with its latest Tensor G6 processor based on TSMC's 2nm processor. The new chipset is expected bring better performance, improved thermal efficiency and longer battery life compared to the G5 on Pixel 10 lineup.

It could also pack an upgraded TPU for AI tasks, a new GXP imaging coprocessor, a MediaTek M90 modem and the Titan M3 security chip.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged across the lineup with the standard Pixel 11 tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,200 nits of peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could offer 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panels, respectively, with adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rates and up to 2,450 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen.