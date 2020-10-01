Pixel 4a is Google's only phone to be launched in India this year. Check details

Google launched its much-awaited Pixel phones, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, late last night. But both the phones will not be made available in Indian markets. Google plans to bring only the standard Pixel 4a in India. Google through its official India twitter handle "MadebyGoogle" announced the date of launch for Pixel 4a in India.

Pixel 4a launch in India

Replying to a question on the launch date of new Google Pixel phones, the company tweeted that Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

Where to purchase Pixel 4a in India?

Google Pixel 4a will be available for purchase via Flipkart from October 17. All the details out for the Pixel 4a, only the pricing is left for Google to reveal.

Google Pixel 4a camera

With a new re-designed hole punch design, Pixel 4a will have HDR+ with dual exposure controls, portrait mode, top shot, night sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization.

Google Pixel 4a RAM and battery

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and 3,140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Google Pixel 4a display

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR+ support and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Pixel 4a comes in only "Just Black" colour.





