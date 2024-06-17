Google's flagship Pixel 8 smartphone has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, bringing down the effective cost of the device to below ₹55,000. Notably, with the current offer, the Pixel 8 has come to compete directly with the Pixel 8a which was recently launched in the Indian market.

Pixel 8 price:

The Pixel 8 was launched in India at a price of ₹75,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant was priced at ₹82,999.

However, the price of the Pixel 8 128GB variant has come down to ₹61,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering a ₹8,000 instant bank discount on select cards, bringing the effective price of the device down to ₹53,999.

Pixel 8 specifications:

The Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

The Google Pixel 8 comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. Google has significantly extended its software support, committing to providing up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, meaning the smartphone will be updated till Android 21.

