Pixel 8 gets a massive discount on Flipkart, available under ₹55,000. Here's how to grab the deal
Google's Pixel 8 smartphone gets a major price drop on Flipkart, now available below ₹55,000, competing directly with the Pixel 8a. The 128GB variant is priced at ₹61,999 with an additional ₹8,000 instant bank discount.
Google's flagship Pixel 8 smartphone has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, bringing down the effective cost of the device to below ₹55,000. Notably, with the current offer, the Pixel 8 has come to compete directly with the Pixel 8a which was recently launched in the Indian market.