Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 13 2024 15:57:08
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,926.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.90 -2.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,603.60 -3.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 797.30 -1.93%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 395.85 -1.12%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7a prices slashed after Pixel 9 launch. Here's how much they cost now
BackBack

Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7a prices slashed after Pixel 9 launch. Here's how much they cost now

Livemint

After launching the Pixel 9, Google reduced prices for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a series in India, with Pixel 8 Pro getting the largest cut of ₹7,000.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of brightness (with peaks up to 2,000 nits), and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. (Google)Premium
The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of brightness (with peaks up to 2,000 nits), and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. (Google)

Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 lineup at the company's Made by Google event on Tuesday. As expected, with the new lineup set to go on sale soon, the company has decided to cut the prices of last generation's Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7a smartphones.

Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 price cut in India:

Pixel 8 Pro has received the most price cuts after the new launches, and both the 128GB and 256GB variants are now cheaper by 7,000 in India. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is now cheaper by 4,000 for the 128GB variant and 5,000 for the 256GB variant. The Pixel 8a has also received a price cut and is now 3,000 cheaper, while the Pixel 7a has been slashed by 2,000.

The entire Pixel 8 range is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset and has already received a number of Gemini AI-related upgrades. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a is powered by the older Tensor G2 chip.

ModelOriginal PriceDiscountNew Price
Pixel 8 (128GB)75,99971,9994,000
Pixel 8 (256GB)82,99977,9995,000
Pixel 8 Pro (128GB)1,06,99999,9997,000
Pixel 8 Pro (256GB)1,13,9991,06,9997,000
Pixel 8a (128GB)52,99949,9993,000
Pixel 8a (256GB)59,99956,9993,000 
Pixel 7a (128GB)43,99941,9992,000

Made in India Pixel 8 to hit markets soon: 

Google had also recently annoucned that the first batch of Made in India Pixel 8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. The news comes as the Android maker increases its focus in India in a bid to replicate the success of Apple and Samsung's premium offerings.

Notably, this is the first time that Google has released all Pixel 9 devices including Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 Pro in India. Last year while Google had brought the Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a editions to India, the company has refrained from bringing the more costlier Pixel Fold. 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 14 Aug 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue