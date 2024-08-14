Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7a prices slashed after Pixel 9 launch. Here's how much they cost now
After launching the Pixel 9, Google reduced prices for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a series in India, with Pixel 8 Pro getting the largest cut of ₹7,000.
Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 lineup at the company's Made by Google event on Tuesday. As expected, with the new lineup set to go on sale soon, the company has decided to cut the prices of last generation's Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7a smartphones.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message