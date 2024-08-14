After launching the Pixel 9, Google reduced prices for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a series in India, with Pixel 8 Pro getting the largest cut of ₹ 7,000.

Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 lineup at the company's Made by Google event on Tuesday. As expected, with the new lineup set to go on sale soon, the company has decided to cut the prices of last generation's Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7a smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 price cut in India: Pixel 8 Pro has received the most price cuts after the new launches, and both the 128GB and 256GB variants are now cheaper by ₹7,000 in India. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is now cheaper by ₹4,000 for the 128GB variant and ₹5,000 for the 256GB variant. The Pixel 8a has also received a price cut and is now ₹3,000 cheaper, while the Pixel 7a has been slashed by ₹2,000.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The entire Pixel 8 range is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset and has already received a number of Gemini AI-related upgrades. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a is powered by the older Tensor G2 chip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Original Price Discount New Price Pixel 8 (128GB) 75,999 71,999 4,000 Pixel 8 (256GB) 82,999 77,999 5,000 Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) 1,06,999 99,999 7,000 Pixel 8 Pro (256GB) 1,13,999 1,06,999 7,000 Pixel 8a (128GB) 52,999 49,999 3,000 Pixel 8a (256GB) 59,999 56,999 3,000 Pixel 7a (128GB) 43,999 41,999 2,000

Made in India Pixel 8 to hit markets soon: Google had also recently annoucned that the first batch of Made in India Pixel 8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. The news comes as the Android maker increases its focus in India in a bid to replicate the success of Apple and Samsung's premium offerings.

Notably, this is the first time that Google has released all Pixel 9 devices including Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 Pro in India. Last year while Google had brought the Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a editions to India, the company has refrained from bringing the more costlier Pixel Fold.