Pixel 8 Pro excels in durability test, outperforms iPhone 15 Pro Max, suggests report
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly ranking first in DxOMark's display test. Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything has recently tested its durability, highlighting the bright screen, easily removable aluminum buttons, and rear magnetic charging. Consecutively, it sustained burn damage but performed well in the bend test, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max.