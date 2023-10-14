The Google Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly ranking first in DxOMark's display test. Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything has recently tested its durability, highlighting the bright screen, easily removable aluminum buttons, and rear magnetic charging. Consecutively, it sustained burn damage but performed well in the bend test, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

YouTuber Jack, widely recognized as JerryRigEverything, recently conducted a durability test on the Pixel 8 Pro. During this test, he subjected the smartphone to seven years' worth of simulated damage. According to his findings, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts the brightest display ever produced by Google, and it is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The power and volume buttons of the smartphone from Google are constructed from recycled aluminum, can be readily detached with the assistance of a knife. Notably, the side panels of the Pixel 8 Pro exhibited visible damage in the form of knife-induced scratches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, the YouTuber proceeded to compare the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro in terms of their rear magnetic charging capabilities. Additionally, he placed an infrared thermometer alongside the LED flashlight on the Google smartphone, which is capable of measuring the temperature of objects within a 2-inch radius but is not designed for use on humans.

Moreover, during the fire test, the smartphone acquired a lasting burn mark after being exposed to the flame for 17 seconds. Notably, despite screen damage, the smartphone's fingerprint scanner continued to function as usual. In the bend test, the iPhone 15 Pro Max experienced complete failure, while the Pixel 8 Pro exhibited robust structural strength, remaining free of any cracks or fractures.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-HD display (1,344x2,992 pixels) featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

