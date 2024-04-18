Pixel 8a leaks surface online ahead of Google I/O 2024: Expected colours, price and more
Anticipation grows for Google's Pixel 8a ahead of I/O event. Leaked renders reveal design and colors, echoing Pixel 8 series. Expected features include 6.1-inch display, Tensor G3 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery.
As anticipation builds for Google's upcoming I/O event, enthusiasts are buzzing with fresh leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a. New renders, purportedly marketing materials, have surfaced showcasing the handset in four distinct color options and providing a comprehensive view of its design.