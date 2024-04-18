As anticipation builds for Google's upcoming I/O event, enthusiasts are buzzing with fresh leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a. New renders, purportedly marketing materials, have surfaced showcasing the handset in four distinct color options and providing a comprehensive view of its design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shared by notable tipster Arsene Lupin on X, the alleged images offer a detailed look at the Pixel 8a from various angles, albeit without divulging specific specifications. The renders reaffirm previous leaks, highlighting key design elements such as a hole-punch display, rounded corners, noticeable bezels, and a dual rear camera setup, echoing the aesthetic of last year's Pixel 8 series.

The showcased colorways for the Pixel 8a include black, beige, blue, and green, possibly named Porcelain, Bay, Mint, and Obsidian, respectively. This cohesive design strategy seems to align closely with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models, creating a unified visual identity across the Pixel lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likely to make its debut during the Google I/O event on May 14, the Pixel 8a is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, reports suggest a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging, housed within dimensions measuring 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

In terms of pricing, several media reports indicate that the base variant of the Pixel 8a with 128GB storage could be priced at EUR 570 (approximately Rs. 51,000) in the UK, while the 256GB storage option may come with a price tag of EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000).

As excitement mounts ahead of its official unveiling, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further details regarding the Pixel 8a's features and performance, poised to elevate the user experience in the competitive smartphone market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!