Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of Google I/O 2024 event: Expected specifications, features and more

Google's upcoming Pixel 8a, expected to be unveiled at its I/O conference on May 14, could start at $499 in the US and ₹41,000 in India, with a 256GB variant at $599. The Pixel 8a might feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Tensor G3 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

For representation purposes only. (Google)

Google is gearing up for its annual I/O conference on May 14, and rumors are swirling about the launch of the Pixel 8a, a more affordable variant of its flagship Pixel lineup. According to several media reports, the Pixel 8a could start at $499 in the United States, which converts to approximately 41,000 in India. This pricing suggests that the new device might be in line with the previous Pixel 7a, which was launched at 43,999 for the 128GB storage option.

The leak also reveals that the Pixel 8a will likely have a 256GB storage variant priced at $599, translating to about 50,000, reported Smartprix. If Google adjusts its pricing, it could increase the popularity of the Pixel A series, offering a more appealing alternative to other mid-range devices.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8a is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits. This is a significant improvement over the Pixel 7a, which offered a 90Hz display.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. However, there may be a difference in the chip's construction, with the Pixel 8a's G3 potentially using Integrated Package on Package (IPoP) technology instead of Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP).

Battery life appears to be getting a boost as well. The Pixel 8a is rumored to have a 4,500mAh battery, an increase from the Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh capacity, and could support 27W fast charging. However, like other recent Google devices, a charger may not be included in the retail package.

The camera setup on the Pixel 8a seems to remain consistent with its predecessor, with a 64MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts might get a 13MP front-facing camera for their social media needs.

 

Published: 02 May 2024, 03:05 PM IST
