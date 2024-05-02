Google is gearing up for its annual I/O conference on May 14, and rumors are swirling about the launch of the Pixel 8a, a more affordable variant of its flagship Pixel lineup. According to several media reports, the Pixel 8a could start at $499 in the United States, which converts to approximately ₹41,000 in India. This pricing suggests that the new device might be in line with the previous Pixel 7a, which was launched at ₹43,999 for the 128GB storage option.

The leak also reveals that the Pixel 8a will likely have a 256GB storage variant priced at $599, translating to about ₹50,000, reported Smartprix. If Google adjusts its pricing, it could increase the popularity of the Pixel A series, offering a more appealing alternative to other mid-range devices.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8a is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits. This is a significant improvement over the Pixel 7a, which offered a 90Hz display.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. However, there may be a difference in the chip's construction, with the Pixel 8a's G3 potentially using Integrated Package on Package (IPoP) technology instead of Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP).

Battery life appears to be getting a boost as well. The Pixel 8a is rumored to have a 4,500mAh battery, an increase from the Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh capacity, and could support 27W fast charging. However, like other recent Google devices, a charger may not be included in the retail package.

The camera setup on the Pixel 8a seems to remain consistent with its predecessor, with a 64MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts might get a 13MP front-facing camera for their social media needs.

