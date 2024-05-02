Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of Google I/O 2024 event: Expected specifications, features and more
Google's upcoming Pixel 8a, expected to be unveiled at its I/O conference on May 14, could start at $499 in the US and ₹41,000 in India, with a 256GB variant at $599. The Pixel 8a might feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Tensor G3 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Google is gearing up for its annual I/O conference on May 14, and rumors are swirling about the launch of the Pixel 8a, a more affordable variant of its flagship Pixel lineup. According to several media reports, the Pixel 8a could start at $499 in the United States, which converts to approximately ₹41,000 in India. This pricing suggests that the new device might be in line with the previous Pixel 7a, which was launched at ₹43,999 for the 128GB storage option.