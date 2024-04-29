Pixel 8a roundup: From 7 years updates to premium AI features, everything expected from Google's upcoming phone
Google's upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to launch at I/O 2024 event with detailed specifications already leaked online including display, processor, camera setup, and AI features.
Google's Pixel 8a is rumoured to be unveiled at the company's I/O 2024 event on May 14. But while there's still almost two weeks to go until the launch of Google's next smartphone, almost all the key details have already leaked online, including battery life, AI features, display specs, performance details and more. Here's a roundup of everything we know about Google's upcoming 'A' series smartphone.