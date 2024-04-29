Google's Pixel 8a is rumoured to be unveiled at the company's I/O 2024 event on May 14. But while there's still almost two weeks to go until the launch of Google's next smartphone, almost all the key details have already leaked online, including battery life, AI features, display specs, performance details and more. Here's a roundup of everything we know about Google's upcoming 'A' series smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pixel 8a expected specifications: The Pixel 8a is likely to feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The smartphone could be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the G3 on the Pixel 8a is likely to be underclocked compared to its older siblings. An Android Authority report earlier this year said that while the silicon die inside the chipset will be identical, the G3 SoC on the Pixel 8a will use a different plastic package, namely IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) instead of FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) on the regular G3. The Pixel 8a could have up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a could feature the same camera setup as its predecessor, with a likely 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX712 ultra wide-angle sensor. In addition, the upcoming Pixel phone could also feature a 13MP Sony712 front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video calling needs.

Pixel 8a AI features: Artificial intelligence was one of the main selling points for the Pixel 8 series when it was launched last year. However, a report from Android Headlines, citing leaked Google promotional material, states that the Pixel 8a will get some of the same AI features, including Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Best Take, Call Assist and Circle to Search.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in 4 colour variants: Obsidian, Porcelain, Mint and Bay, and could go on sale on 16 May, just 2 days after the I/O 2024 keynote event.

Pixel 8a software support: Like the Pixel 8 series, the 8a is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system. In addition, the Android Headlines report states that Google may promise 7 years of security updates with its upcoming smartphone, without clarifying the OS update cycle.

Notably, Google had promised seven years of OS and security patch updates with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the first for any Android brand until then. Soon after, Samsung followed suit, promising seven years of OS updates and security patches for its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup.

