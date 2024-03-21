Pixel 8a specs leaked online ahead of anticipated May launch

Google's latest Pixel smartphone is just around the corner, with many reports predicting a launch at the Google I/O 2024 event scheduled for May 14. The Pixel 8a, believed to be the more budget-friendly counterpart to the premium Google Pixel 8 series, has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts with its potential to deliver robust features at a lower price point.

However, ahead of the anticipated launch of the Pixel 8a, a number of key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed thanks to a report by Android Authority.

Pixel 8a specifications (expected):

The Pixel 8a is likely to feature a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The smartphone could be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the G3 on Pixel 8a is likely to be slightly different from the chipset seen on its elder siblings. The Android Authority report states that while the silicon die inside the chipset will be identical, the G3 SoC on Pixel 8a will use a different plastic package namely IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) instead of FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) on the regular G3. The Pixel 8a could feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a could sport the same camera setup as its predecessor, with a likely 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX712 ultra wide-angle sensor. Moreover, the upcoming Pixel phone could also feature a 13MP Sony712 shooter to the front for all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The smartphone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type C port, stereo speaker setup and IP67 water and dust resistance. The smartphone is likely to be available in a number of new countries like the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Pixel 8a price (expected):

According to a recent report by WinFuture, the 128GB variant of the Pixel 8a could cost £569 or approximately ₹51,390 and the 256GB variant could cost £640 or approximately ₹56,810.

