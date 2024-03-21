Pixel 8a specs leaked online ahead of anticipated May launch
Speculation abounds about Google Pixel 8a's launch at Google I/O 2024 event with features like a 6.1 inch OLED display, Tensor G3 processor, 64MP primary camera, and in-display fingerprint scanner.
Google's latest Pixel smartphone is just around the corner, with many reports predicting a launch at the Google I/O 2024 event scheduled for May 14. The Pixel 8a, believed to be the more budget-friendly counterpart to the premium Google Pixel 8 series, has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts with its potential to deliver robust features at a lower price point.