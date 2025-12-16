Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series receive big discount during Google Year End sale: Top discount, specs and more

Google is now offering steep discounts on its flagship Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series under the company’s End of Year Sale. The tech giant is also offering potential customers discounts on the purchase of Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Google is offering an instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 for prospective Pixel 10 buyers when making EMI payments using HDFC Bank credit cards. The company is also offering a ₹10,000 cashback on the same payment method on the purchase of Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The latest Pixel lineup is powered by the company’s Tensor G5 chipset with Android 16 onboard. Google, which is also the maker of Android, is promising seven years of OS updates and security patches with these devices.
The standard Pixel 10 comes with a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also features a 10.8MP selfie shooter.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The devices also come with a 42MP selfie shooter on the front.
Google has listed the Pixel 9 at a price of ₹58,399 during the sale, while the Pixel 9a is listed for ₹44,999. The tech giant is offering a ₹5,000 cashback on EMI payments with an HDFC Bank credit card for both devices.
The company is also offering a ₹4,000 cashback on the same payment method when purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Pixel accessories offers:
Google has listed the Pixel Watch 3 at a price of ₹22,915, effectively providing around a ₹5,000 discount from its launch price. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now listed at a price of ₹19,900, down from their launch price of ₹22,900.
Pixel 10 Pro discount: Pixel 10 Pro launched in India at a price of ₹1,09,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Just a few months later, the same device is now listed at a price of ₹97,400 on Amazon. There is also a ₹4,870 cashback when making the payment using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or a flat ₹3,250 discount if making the payment using an Axis Bank credit card.
